Celebrate Pro Bono Week With Taproot Foundation!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Taproot Foundation

October 23 to October 29, 2022

Help us celebrate Pro Bono Week! Pro Bono Week (October 23-29, 2022) is a global campaign that celebrates the power of pro bono service in communities. This week allows us to recognize the commitment of skilled volunteers providing their services pro bono and the social change organizations harnessing that talent to advance their missions forward.

Attend one of their upcoming webinars to learn how your nonprofit can work with skilled volunteers or how to volunteer your professional skills to a nonprofit you care about:

Join Get Your Nonprofit the Support You Need, For Free on Tuesday, October 25 , to learn how Taproot's community of 100,000+ volunteers is poised and ready to partner with you-in areas such as marketing, strategy, budgeting, HR advice, and much more-to build your capacity to do even more important work. Learn how to participate in Taproot's free programs during Pro Bono Week and beyond!

Join Volunteer Your Skills to Great Causes on Thursday, October 27, for your guide to making a difference using your professional experience. We'll walk through how to donate your HR, marketing, tech, data, strategy, or finance skills to nonprofits doing critical work to end hunger, provide healthcare, expand civil rights, and much more.

Register now to join us for free webinars during Pro Bono Week 2022-and bring a friend! We always appreciate your support in spreading the word about Taproot.

Access to this webinar and the Taproot Plus pro bono platform is entirely free of cost for nonprofits, public schools, and fiscally social good organizations in the US, UK, EU, Canada, and India. Select Taproot Plus services are also accessible to US-based small businesses.

Taproot Foundation, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Taproot Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Taproot Foundation

Website: http://www.taprootfoundation.org/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Taproot Foundation





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720849/Celebrate-Pro-Bono-Week-With-Taproot-Foundation



