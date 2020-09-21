Celebrate the Precious World of "Gems" with François Farges' New Book

From Veranda

Under the editorial direction of gemology expert François Farges, a team of mineralogists, scientists, and specialists in the history of jewelry and natural history pay homage to the legendary gems discovered and iconic jewelry designs created throughout the course of history.

Celebrating both the extraordinary wonders of these natural gemstones (some published for the first time) and the designers and craftsmen that use them so beautifully in the art of ornamentation, Gems acts as both a exhibition catalog and reference book for those fascinated by the lore of natural stones and minerals that are turned into exquisite works of jewelry. François Farges, a professor of mineralogy at the Muséum National D'Histoire Naturelle in Paris and an honorary professor at Stanford University, creates a conversation based around both the museum's and the iconic French maison Van Cleef & Arpels's astounding collections.

The Muséum National D'Histoire Naturelle will be hosting an exhibition (also entitled 'Gems') that will run beginning in September through May 4, 2021. It will showcase over 500 minerals, objets d'art, and gems from the museum's collection, along with 200 designs from Van Cleef & Arpels.

To order a copy of the Gems, visit rizzoliusa.com.

