Celebrate National Poutine Day, help support food banks AND eat poutine!

TORONTO, April 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Today is National Poutine Day, and communities across the country are continuing to rally together to support each other, Smoke's Poutinerie is taking the opportunity to bring Canadian's together with Canada's National Dish, poutine! To celebrate National Poutine Day, Sysco Canada's Foodies Unite and Smokes Poutinerie, together support local foodbanks and donate four pounds of potatoes for every one order of poutine sold.

For every one poutine sold on Saturday April 11 and Sunday April 12, Smoke's Poutinerie locations will give two-pounds of potatoes to local food banks. Sysco Canada's FOODIES Unite initiative is joining the effort to give back with SMOKES. Foodies Unite will match Smokes' two-pound donation, to bring the campaign efforts to a "BUY 1 GIVE 4" concept! The donations will be based on all delivery and takeout sales this weekend.

Sysco Canada's Foodies Unite initiative is proud to partner with Smoke's Poutinerie to feed Canadians in need. We are leveraging our network to advocate for the food service industry as a whole, to ensure food supply continuity to all Canadians and serve those communities most in need. Visit FoodiesUnite.ca to learn more about how.

Ryan Smolkin, Founder and Chief Entertainment Officer of Smoke's Poutinerie is encouraging Fans to #SupportLocal, "Smoke's Poutinerie has always been committed to being a responsible community leader, it is one of our core brand values. We have the opportunity to come together as Canadians and support each other by providing essentials to community members in need. The time is now!"

About Sysco Canada & Foodies Unite

Sysco Canada, a subsidiary of Sysco Corp, is Canada's largest foodservice distributor, servicing the food-away-from-home market. Sysco sells, markets and distributes to restaurants, healthcare, educational facilities, lodging establishments and more. In March 2020, Sysco Canada established FoodiesUnite.ca in support of Canadians and the foodservice industry. As part of this initiative, Sysco has donated over 2 Million meals to hunger relief in Canada over the last three weeks and is proud to continuing the effort to nourish Canadians most in need through this partnership with Smoke's.

About Smoke's Poutinerie

Founded in 2009 by creative genius Ryan Smolkin, Smoke's Poutinerie is the World's Largest & Original Poutinerie. Representing 80's Canadiana culture, known for the signature lumberjack plaid, and glam rock music, Smoke's Poutinerie serves over 30 varieties of its famous Poutine. With 150-plus locations across North America and international expansion into the Middle East, Europe and the UK, the brand is on course for GLOBAL DOMINATION!

For more information about available franchise opportunities, contact Mike Graham, Vice President of Franchise Development, at mike@smokespoutinerie.com or call (905) 286-4555.

