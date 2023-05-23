Celebrate Maytag Month and save up to 30% on major home appliances.

Shopping for new appliances usually means scouring the web to find the best prices on high-quality models. Ahead of Memorial Day 2023, we're doing the work for you. Whether you need a new refrigerator, dishwasher or washing machine, we've found top-rated Maytag appliances on sale for you. Shop the last week of May deals during Maytag Month for the best savings around.

Save 30% on appliances at Maytag

Through Wednesday, May 31, Maytag is offering up to 30% off all Maytag major appliances, plus an additional $200 via instant rebate or prepaid card by mail when you purchase three appliances. See store for rebate details. The brand's line of kitchen and laundry room devices have ranked highly among the best appliances we've ever tested, so grabbing for them for major price cuts is a great way to ring in the next month. You'll find user-friendly controls and sleek designs with every major appliance available.

For instance, you can make sure your clothes are dry and cozy with the Maytag Smart Top Load electric dryer. Typically listed for $1,149, the 7.4-cubic-foot laundry essential is on sale for 30% off at $799. This particular Maytag model is our favorite dryer for its simple controls, solid drying performance, and decent smart features. The smart features send notifications if a load needs adjusting, when it's finished or diagnostics if something goes wrong.

If you've got a furry friend leaving threads on your clothes and sheets, there's the Maytag Pet Pro Top Load washer. Normally priced at $1,299, this 4.7-cubic-foot appliance is on sale for $899 thanks to a 30% discount. We named the Maytag as one of the best top-load agitator washers we've ever tested (especially for pet owners) thanks to the filter inside the machine's pole agitator that collects pet hair during a wash. That's on top of its solid stain-fighting power, a built-in faucet and a slow-close lid.

Maytag Month makes appliance shopping super easy on your budget and your home. Shop today for the best savings on home devices.

Shop appliances at Maytag Month

