When Is Mardi Gras 2023? Don't Let Tricky Dates Make You Miss the Big Bash

Is there any time of year more celebratory than Mardi Gras? Rich in history and tradition, the good times roll as beads are thrown and plenty of feasting (with Cajun and Creole recipes like these) ensues, complete with king cake of course. New Orleans certainly knows how to celebrate it, and so does Mobile, Alabama, with balls, parades, costumes, and décor galore. But when does it all take place?

We’ve got all the Mardi Gras dates you need to know for 2023—as well as 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027 so you can plan ahead. Mark your calendar, and once it gets here you'll want to peruse these Mardi Gras captions to post with your favorite pics. Laissez les bon temps rouler!



When is Mardi Gras 2023?

Not to be compared to any other holiday, Mardi Gras is unpredictable. Because of its connection to Easter, Mardi Gras takes place on a different date every year (though you can always count on it falling on a Tuesday). This year, Mardi Gras falls on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Mardi Gras marks the official end of Carnival, a season of feasting that starts on Twelfth Night, January 6. In New Orleans and Mobile, parades take place throughout Carnival leading up to Mardi Gras. The day after Mardi Gras is Ash Wednesday, which begins the Lenten season.

What is Mardi Gras?

Fat Tuesday, Carnival, Lent—more terms are thrown around during the discussion of Mardi Gras than beads from floats. Mardi Gras, which is the French term for Fat Tuesday, ties several elements together. It symbolizes the last day of feasting and the final day of the Carnival season.

Think of it as the final party before the 40 days of sacrifice and fasting of Lent. Despite its connection to Catholicism, Mardi Gras is not only for those who practice the faith. Everyone is invited to join in on the merriment by attending a ball, enjoying a slice of authentic king cake, or participating in other centuries-old traditions.

How can I plan for Mardi Gras next year?

Missed your chance to book an Airbnb in the Big Easy (or Mobile!)? Circle future Mari Gras dates on your calendar for the upcoming years:

2024: February 13

2025: March 4

2026: February 17

2027: February 9

