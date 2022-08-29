Celebrate Labor Day with Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™

Texas-style barbecue brand offering Big Yellow Box and more party pack options

Celebrate Dickey's Labor Day

Dickey's Big Yellow Box Labor Day

Dallas, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With summer coming to an end, there is no better way to host one last backyard barbecue cookout for Labor Day– and avoid the cooking and clean up afterwards – than with the iconic menu at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Celebrate Labor Day this year by treating yourself to the best barbecue in the nation! With Labor Day being a 3-day weekend, there is more time (and room) to enjoy Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

Dickey’s Big Yellow Box and Party Pack options are a convenient, self-contained way to serve slow-smoked Texas barbecue to you and your loved ones while celebrating the upcoming holiday. Dickey’s award-winning catering offerings are perfect for any gathering of any size, at any time. The affordable catering and carry out options have the perfect proportions that feed up to 12 people. The Big Yellow Box and Party Pack options include:

Big Yellow Box Classic Sandwich Pack ($105) – 12 Classic Sandwiches with choice of meat, large Caesar salad, large potato salad, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

Big Yellow Box Original Party Pack ($125) – Two pounds of chopped brisket, two pounds of pulled pork, large coleslaw, large potato salad, large barbecue beans, pickles, rolls, relish and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

Big Yellow Box Texas Brisket Party Pack ($166.50) – Four pounds of brisket, choice of three large sides, rolls, relish and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

Big Yellow Box Wings and Ribs Party Pack ($120) – 18 ribs and 24 wings with choice of sauce, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing.

Classic Family Pack Special ($46.50) – One pound of brisket, one pound of pulled pork, medium potato salad, medium coleslaw, medium baked beans, six dinner rolls and choice of sauce.

Family Pack ($55) – Choice of two one-pound servings of meat; choice of three medium sides; six rolls and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

XL Family Pack ($75) – Choice of three one-pound servings of meat; choice of four medium sides; eight rolls and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

Story continues

“The perfect end to the summer is spending Labor Day Weekend with friends, family and Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our catering options provide a stress-free way to feed, and win over, any gathering. Dickey’s takes care of the delicious barbecue, and you can relax with your loved ones. Just order your box online at Dickeys.com, and you’ll be ready to dig into hickory-wood smoked meats, sides and sauces.”

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment

CONTACT: Shannon Santos Dickey's Barbecue Pit 214-334-8066 ssantos@dickeys.com



