Celebrate Kwanzaa 2021 in Charlotte with these in-person and virtual events

This Sunday, Kwanzaa, a seven-day celebration of African culture, will begin across the country, with special programming unique to Charlotte.

Organizations will host a mix of in person and virtual events throughout the week to celebrate, starting with a virtual learning and art workshop hosted by the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture on Dec. 23 and a Kwanzaa Marketplace, a showcase of Black businesses and services, on Dec. 26.

In short: Kwanzaa, a celebration of African heritage, occurs between Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, with each day focusing on a different aspect of the Nguzo Saba, the seven principles of strong individuals, families and communities:

Umoja, unity

Kujichagulia, self-determination

Ujimaa, collective work and responsibility

Ujamaa, cooperative economics

Nia, purpose

Kuumba, creativity

Imani, faith

Bonita Buford, chief operating officer for the Gantt Center, said Kwanzaa offers a space for reflection on what is important for the Black community.

“It’s really a chance to spend some time in the week getting centered and reflecting on really what’s important in life and positioning yourself to start the new year off in a more reflective and collective kind of place,” Buford said.

For Elisha Minter, who has been a volunteer for Kwanzaa Charlotte since 1988, Kwanzaa is a time for gathering with friends and family.

“I just really love being with my people and seeing them and making sure everybody is doing well,” Minter said. “Some people we don’t see all year long until Kwanzaa time, but it’s a wonderful celebration,” she added.

What Kwanzaa is all about

The background: Kwanzaa was founded by Maulana Karenga in 1966 to celebrate African heritage and strengthen the Black community in America. The celebration combines aspects of traditional harvest celebrations, with its name derived from a phrase that means “first fruits” in Swahili. It is a non-religious celebration of African culture and history observed in all manner of ways across the country and by people of all faith traditions.

How to celebrate: Kwanzaa celebrations are often marked by gathering with family, Buford said. These gatherings often consist of songs, dances, poems and discussion of the day’s principle.

Celebrations often include the seven symbols of Kwanzaa, Minter said. These symbols include:

Mazao, crops

Mkeka, the place mat, the foundation for the rest of the table display

Kinara, the candleholder

Muhindi, ears of corn, which represent children and growth.

Mishumaa Saba, the seven candles

Kikombe cha Umoja, the unity cup. This cup is used to pour libation, which gives honor to the ancestors who have fought for Black freedom and knowledge over the years.

Zawadi, gifts for the children

An important tradition for many is the daily lighting of the kinara. The kinara holds seven candles, one black, which represents the people; three green, which represents land and growth; and three red, which represents bloodshed and struggle.

Each day of Kwanzaa focuses on a different aspect of Nguzo Saba, the seven principles of strong individuals, families and communities: Umoja, or unity; Kujichagulia, or self-determination; Ujimaa, or collective work and responsibility; Ujamaa, or cooperative economics; Nia, or purpose; Kuumba, or creativity; and Imani, or faith.

Kwanzaa Charlotte

Kwanzaa Charlotte is a group of volunteers that has hosted Kwanzaa celebrations in the city for more than 35 years. Normally, the group hosts in-person celebrations every night of the holiday week, featuring singing, dancing, drums, stories and the ceremonial lighting of the candles. This year, the group will offer a mix of recorded ceremonies, an in-person gathering and online infographics.

Kwanzaa Charlotte has been instrumental in bringing traditional celebrations to the entire community, Buford said.

“It helps people view the broader community as family,” she said.

In the 1980s, Kwanzaa Charlotte expanded from individual homes and libraries and into larger locations, such as community centers and churches.

“We started emphasizing celebrating the principles not only during the week of Kwanzaa but all year long,” Minter said.

How to celebrate Kwanzaa in Charlotte

Here is a list of events to celebrate Kwanzaa in Charlotte this year:

Dec. 23

What: My Kinda Kwanzaa: Virtual Learning and Art Workshop, hosted by the Gantt Center

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Online

What to know: Featured artist Aniqua Wilkerson will discuss the seven principles and then lead participants (geared toward those between age 4-8) in a collage-making workshop. Registration is required.

A virtual workshop for children, My Kinda Kwanzaa, will take place Dec. 23 from 6-7 p.m.

Dec. 26

What: Kwanzaa Marketplace, hosted by Kwanzaa Charlotte

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: West Complex, 1600 W. Trade St.

What to know: Free parking is available at Mosaic Village. Mask wearing and social distancing is required.

What: YouTube video on umoja (unity) from Kwanzaa Charlotte

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Online on the Kwanzaa Charlotte YouTube channel

Dec. 27

What: YouTube video on kujichagalia (self-determination)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Online on the Kwanzaa Charlotte YouTube channel

Dec. 29

What: Wednesday Night Live: Kwanzaa Celebration

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Gantt Center, 551 S. Tryon St.

What to know: For this week’s Wednesday Night Live, the Gantt Center will host a live program focusing on ujamaa (cooperative economics). The celebration will include a candle-making workshop, an informational session from Kwanzaa Charlotte and a local artisan fair.

The event will also include a workshop from dancer and educator Jermaine Nakia Lee about how many dances, including those performed today, are derived from Africa, Buford said.

The experience is free, and masks are required. Workshops are open until they reach capacity.

Performers from Drums4Life have joined past Kwanzaa celebrations at the Gantt Center. This year, dancer and educator Jermaine Nakia Lee will hold a workshop on the many forms of dance with origins in Africa.

What: Kwanzaa Celebration

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Matthews Community Center, 100 East McDowell St.

What to know: April C. Turner will perform stories, dances and songs while offering an overview of how to celebrate Kwanzaa. This event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.

Jan. 1

What: YouTube video on Imani (faith)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Online on the Kwanzaa Charlotte YouTube channel