Celebrate the New IndyCar Season by Buying an 80s IndyCar

Photo credit: Bring A Trailer

As the patriarch of a family that is supposedly cursed at the Indianapolis 500, Mario Andretti has a long history of memorable races in May that did not end in wins. 1985 may have been the most spectacular of all: Andretti led 107 laps of 200, but he was passed twice in the second half of the race by eventual winner Danny Sullivan. On the first instance, Sullivan spun at full speed immediately after passing Andretti. He recovered without any damage, putting him in position to pass Andretti again later for the win. Andretti was a pre-race favorite in '85 in a Cosworth-powered Lola T900. This Lola T900.

Yes, Andretti's car in the 1985 500 is privately owned and currently listed for sale.

While the car had been used for display over the past few years, the car still has both a turbocharged Cosworth DFX V-8 and a manual transaxle. That makes it fairly unique among classic open wheelers, as most are either maintained with race-ready engines for historic racing or see their engines removed for long-term display use as a more manageable rolling chassis.

The listing on Bring a Trailer recommends a "recommissioning" before taking the car out onto a track, but that process will still be easier than tracking down an entire period-correct 1980s turbocharged engine and transmission for an open wheel racer. Opportunities to drive a historic oval-spec car at high speeds may be few and far between, but that makes cars like this more rare. Fewer Indianapolis-spec cars are preserved, and, with so many held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway museum, fewer still are available for sale to private collectors.

The car is currently bid up to $91,000 with five days remaining. The auction does not have a reserve.

Bring a Trailer is also owned by Road & Track's parent company, Hearst Autos.

