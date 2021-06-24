Celebrate Independence Day with a Weekend of Family Fun and Fireworks in Decatur

Decatur, Ala., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those in search of things to do during the Fourth of July holiday, the city of Decatur is offering a weekend of fun and activities at Point Mallard Park. With something for the entire family, the Spirit of America Festival offers two days of star-spangled fun, arts and crafts, live music, a bike parade and a spectacular firework show in honor of Independence Day. Festival hours are Saturday, July 3rd 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 4th 12:00 to 9:00 p.m.

This year, the Spirit of America Festival will take place over two days. Activities lined up both days of the festival include a petting zoo, pony rides, trackless train rides, carnival games and face painting. Over 100 food and arts and craft vendors along with food trucks will be on hand so attendees may shop for unique items and indulge on lemonade, sweet tea, shaved ice, funnel cakes, ice cream, beignets, pizza, hamburgers, hotdogs, iced coffees, deep fried Oreos, egg rolls, gyros, chicken wings, roasted corn, catfish, shrimp, kettle corn and much more.

Independence Day kicks off with the Children’s Bike Parade at 10:00 a.m. with patriotic decorated bikes, tricycles, wagons and strollers making their way from the TC Almon Center to the Point Mallard Ice Complex. Registration for the parade is free and is required beginning at 9:00 a.m. at TC Almon.

The Spirit of America Field will open to guests at 3:00 p.m. on July 4th so that families can pick out a prime viewing location with their blankets and chairs to enjoy the fireworks show set for later in the evening. In addition, there will be entertainment on stage at the Spirit of America Field beginning at 4:00 p.m. with north Alabama musician Zoe Burdett, Erica Moyers at 5:30 p.m., Christian band Xtreme Faith at 6:00 p.m., and interactive Family Comedy Show "Austin & Leb Presents" at 7:30 p.m.

To wrap up the weekend of family fun, a spectacular fireworks display will illuminate the night sky at 9:00 p.m. on July 4th. The fireworks display will be choreographed to music simulcast by WDRM, and spectators outside of Point Mallard Park are encouraged to tune in to 102.1 FM to enjoy.

Story continues

From 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on July 4th, NARCOG Transit will provide shuttle service for the fireworks show from the GE plant (2328 Point Mallard Dr. SE) and Princess Theatre (112 Second Ave. NE). Shuttle wristbands are only $2 and allow each person that makes a purchase, unlimited rides to and from the festival site; and will allow for easy access when leaving the festival. Individual one way trips will cost $1 each if a wristband is not purchased. Last call for downtown parking will be at 10:45 p.m. (firm). Correct change must be used. Drivers do not carry change and do not accept debit or credit cards. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Transit Administration continues to require the use of face coverings when riding public transportation. All riders must wear a mask and practice social distancing as much as possible. This service is open to the public and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender expression, age, height, weight, physical or mental ability, veteran status, military obligations and marital status.

Guests are reminded to please leave pets at home, and tents and golf carts are not allowed on the Spirit of America field. Handicapped and VIP event sponsor parking are available at the Ice Rink.

Vendor booth spaces are still available. For information on how to become a vendor, please visit www.TouchTheSkyEvents.com or contact Shannon Wright at 423.650.1388 or Shannon@TouchTheSkyEvents.com.

Families are also invited to cool off and enjoy the holiday weekend at the Point Mallard water park. Open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on July 3rd and 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on July 4th, the J. Gilmer Blackburn Aquatic Center offers a kiddy pool area, pro bowl slide, sky pond, lazy river, flume slides, and speed slides. Due to staffing challenges, not all attractions may be operating at all times. Admission is $20 for adults (12-61), $15 for children (ages 5-11), military (with ID) and seniors (62+), and free for children 4 years old and younger. Following a fun-filled day in the water park, guests can walk over to the Spirit of America field to enjoy the firework show.

Point Mallard Park is located at 2901 Point Mallard Drive in Decatur, Ala. along the scenic banks of the Tennessee River. Admission to the festival is free and parking is free. For more information please call 256-341-4839 or visit the Festival’s Facebook page @spiritofamericafestival.

About Decatur Morgan County Tourism

Decatur Morgan County Tourism is a not-for-profit organization promoting tourism and economic growth in Morgan County. Travel-related expenditures for Morgan County in 2020 exceeded $239 million and state lodging taxes collected reached nearly $1.2 million. The tourism and travel industry within Decatur and Morgan County provided 2,557 direct and indirect jobs for local residents and total travel-related earnings exceeded $62 million. For information on special events and attractions in Decatur and Morgan County, call 800.524.6181 or 256.350.2028; or visit http://www.decaturcvb.org.

CONTACT: Danielle Gibson Decatur Morgan County Tourism 256-350-2028 dgibson@decaturcvb.org



