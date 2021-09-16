Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with these Latin American festivals in Charlotte

It’s time to grab your dancing shoes. Charlotte’s Latin American festivals are back in person this fall, and organizers have plans to get you moving.

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, recognizing the achievements of Hispanic Americans and celebrating Latin American culture from people with ties to the Caribbean, Central America and South America and Mexico. Festivals filled with music performances and dance will also include vendors offering Latin American food and other items for sale.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Charlotte area with these festivals:

When: Sept. 18, 4-10 p.m.; Sept. 19, noon-8 p.m.

Location: Symphony Park, 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Cost: Saturday concert, $25; Sunday festival, free

What to know: Celebrate during the Latin American Festival at Symphony Park with the Latin American Coalition at SouthPark Mall’s Symphony Park. The event will include a concert, cultural festival, live performances, visual artists, authentic food and handmade crafts. Sponsors include Compare Foods, Telemundo Charlotte, Duke Energy, Healthy Blue, Northwood Raven, Modelo and Corona.

When: Oct. 2, noon

Location: Park Expo Center, 800 Briar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28205

Cost: Tickets start at $10; children under 12 are free

What to know: The Puerto Rican Festival of the Carolinas 2021 celebrates Puerto Rican culture, food, dance and folklore. Highlights include performances by salsa singer Charlie Aponte, Grupo Mania, Roberto Roena y su Apollo Sound and a special tribute to Ismael Rivera by El Nuevo Tumbao. There will also be a celebration of the merengueras de Puerto Rico by Cristina Medina.

When: Oct. 9, 4-10 p.m.

Location: Uptown Charlotte, Tryon Street from Stonewall to 4th streets

Cost: free admission

What to know: The 8th annual Hola Charlotte Festival, hosted by Norsan Media, is Charlotte’s largest Hispanic heritage celebration. The festival highlights Latin American culture and heritage through its cuisine, music and more. Last year, the event was held virtually, but it returns in person for 2021 with international performers Luis Enrique and Kinito Mendez. Additional pop-up performances will get you dancing and singing along while you visit socially distanced vendors. Sponsors include Bank of America, Novant Health and Ford.

At this year’s Hola Charlotte festival, the main festival booth will have a raffle for those with proof of COVID-19 vaccination or anyone who gets vaccinated there at the Novant Health booth.

When: Oct. 10, noon-6 p.m.

Location: Downtown Concord, Union Street between Cabarrus and Corbin avenues

Cost: free

What to know: This festival will feature music, games, ethnic food and activities for people of all ages. Proceeds will help support the Hispanic Learning Center of Cabarrus County, a nonprofit community improvement organization that targets needs for low income Hispanic people but is open to anyone.

