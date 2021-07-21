Celebrate Grilling Month with Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s New Craft Sausages

Brisket Burnt Ends, Bacon Mac and Cheese, Loaded Nacho and more exclusive sausage recipes now available on e-commerce site

Dallas, Texas, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s National Grilling Month, and Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s­ is celebrating its favorite month of the year by rolling out a new line of artisan craft sausages!

James Beard House-recognized Chef Phil Butler poured over 20 years of culinary experience and barbecue passion into the smokin’ lineup, which is offered exclusively through Barbecue At Home. Using the highest quality ingredients and premium beef and pork without nitrates, artificial colors, flavors or added hormones, some of the limited production, small-batch recipes include:

Brisket Burnt Ends Sausage – Slow-smoked brisket burnt ends blended with pork and seasoned with black pepper, cumin and mustard.

Bacon Mac and Cheese Sausage – Slow-smoked beef and pork sausage stuffed with smoked bacon and creamy mac and cheese.

Loaded Nacho Sausage – Smoked sausage stuffed with taco-seasoned beef and pork, tortilla chips, jalapenos, beans, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses.

Fajita Chicken and Cheese Sausage – Hickory-smoked chicken sausage spiced with chili, onions, peppers, cilantro and cheddar cheese.

Beer Cheese Kielbasa –Traditional kielbasa sausage, with an added twist of cheddar cheese and lager beer.

French Onion Soup Sausage – A blend of lightly smoked chicken sausage with roasted onions, herbs, spices and Swiss cheese.

“Chef Phil Butler went above and beyond with our new artisan craft sausages,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With so many options bursting with unique flavor profiles, every barbecue fan is sure to find one they love. And since every sausage in the lineup is one-of-a-kind, there’s no doubt that grill masters everywhere will ‘wow’ their friends and family at their next summertime gathering.”

Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s also offers artisan seasonings and rubs and Texas-inspired barbecue products. And don’t forget its chef-curated offerings, butcher-selected steaks and Southern sides, made from family recipes and backed with 80 years of barbecue experience.

Cooking instructions, recipe enhancements and chef’s tips are included with every order. Shipping costs $19.99, but free shipping comes with all orders over $149.99. For more information or to view the full product lineup, visit barbecueathome.com.

About Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s

Created by the world’s largest barbecue concept – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door. Barbecue At Home offers a selection of recipes, curated boxes, merchandise and custom creations from the culinary mind of James Beard honorary Executive Chef Phil Butler. For more information, visit barbecueathome.com.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq.The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant Brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

