How to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Charlotte in 2022

What is Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead? The Latin American holiday is celebrated on the Catholic holy days of All Saints Day and All Souls Day. The Day of the Dead honors loved ones who have died.

When is it celebrated? Officially Nov. 1-2, though sometimes celebrations will be held on the weekends.

The background: The holiday originated in Mexico and honors the dead with lively celebrations and ofrendas, or altars. It combines indigenous Aztec practices with Catholicism, brought to the region by the Spanish.

Here are a couple of ways to celebrate in Charlotte:

Location: Sol Cafe, 1039 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29732

When: Oct. 29, 6–10 p.m.

Details: Enjoy live music, food and an altar to celebrate loved ones and share happy memories. There will be smooth Latin American and jazzy tunes from Cafe Amaretto, a taco bar and churros by Papi Churro. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. Guest are encouraged to bring pictures and letters to be placed on the altar.

Cost: $20 adults, $10 kids. Purchase tickets online.

Location: Popp-Martin Student Union Art Gallery at UNC Charlotte, 8845 Craver Rd, Charlotte, NC 28262

When: Ofrenda reception Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Details: Artist Rosalia Torres-Weiner of Red Calaca Studio is beginning a mini residency at UNCC from Oct. 30- Nov 4. In addition to the reception on Nov. 1, you are invited to contribute photos of your loved ones from Nov. 1-4.

Cost: Free

Location: Camp North End, 300 Camp Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206

When: Nov. 5, noon-8 p.m.

Details: The 18th annual Day of the Dead Festival, by the Latin American Coalition and Levine Museum, will feature awards for ofrendas (altars). The family-friendly celebration will also feature traditional foods, arts and crafts, community altars, traditional dances, and activities for children. The Latin American Coalition posted: “¡Elabora tu Altar de Día de Muertos con nosotros! Acompáñanos a conmemorar con La Coalición Latinoamericana y el Levine Museum esta gran actividad en honor a nuestros seres queridos.¡ Los esperamos!”

Cost: Free

Location: The Artisan’s Palate, 1218-A E 36th St Charlotte, NC 28205

When: Nov. 17, 6-8 p.m.

Details: The Young Affiliates of the Mint is holding a viewing of Rosalia Torres-Weiner’s Day of the Dead Art Exhibition at The Artisan’s Palate. The exhibition begins at 6 p.m., with a panel discussion at 7:15 p.m. Appetizers are included with the ticket purchase. All proceeds from the event will be used to help offset the cost of CMS school tours at The Mint Museum.

Cost: $18. Get tickets online.