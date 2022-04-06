Celebrate! Details set for Gamecocks women’s basketball victory parade in Columbia

Get ready to celebrate the national champion Gamecocks with a parade down Main Street on Wednesday, April 13.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. downtown and end at the State House with speeches and other fanfare.

Shortly after the University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team won the national championship Sunday, fans were already asking Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann for a parade to celebrate. Rickenmann said he agreed, the team deserved a grand city-led celebration.

City and USC officials have spent the week organizing those efforts.

This will be the second parade Columbia has hosted for a championship-winning Gamecock women’s basketball team. Dawn Staley took the team to the championship and won in 2017, too.

In addition to the parade, Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker has hinted at a free concert on USC’s Horseshoe. He first promised a show on Twitter before the championship game. After the Gamecocks won, a reporter asked USC President Harris Pastides his opinion on the free show, to which Pastides said, grinning, “We want it right away.”

Rucker responded on Twitter saying “I’m in.”