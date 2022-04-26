Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these delicious vegan Mexican recipes

Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexican heritage and history, and food plays an important part of the holiday and in Mexican culture broadly. While many beloved dishes usually include a combination of meat, fish and dairy, you can still follow a vegan diet and enjoy the best of what Mexican cuisine has to offer, thanks to the many vegan renditions of traditional Mexican recipes on TikTok. From tres leches cake to taquitos, here are five delicious vegan Mexican recipes to serve this Cinco de Mayo.

This sweet cake is a surefire crowd-pleaser. Start by combining unsweetened soy milk and apple cider vinegar with all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and sugar. Next, add vegetable oil and vanilla extract. Then fold in aquafaba (the liquid in a can of chickpeas), and beat until soft peaks form. Transfer the mixture to a baking dish, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes. Let the cake cool before cutting off the top layer and puncturing holes in it with a fork. Then pour a mix of evaporated soy milk, condensed soy milk and oat milk over the cake, starting from the center until it’s completely soaked. Finally, refrigerate overnight before topping with your favorite non-dairy whipped cream and strawberries.

Tacos are so tasty; it’s impossible to have just one. The same goes for these vegan tacos. First, add chopped sweet potato, sliced bell pepper and diced onions to a bowl. Next, mix in taco seasoning, olive oil and black beans. Transfer the mix to a greased baking sheet, and bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 30 to 45 minutes. Finally, serve with pico de gallo made with corn, cucumbers, avocado, jalapeños, cherry tomatoes, lime, cilantro and salt.

These vegan taquitos pack a mouthwatering punch in a crispy roll. Begin by cooking diced red onions, oil, salt, corn, black beans, kidney beans and diced tomatoes in a pot over medium-high heat. Next, season with chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder and chili lime seasoning. Then cover the pot and let simmer. After cooking, spread the chili on corn tortillas. Then add a slice of vegan mozzarella cheese. Wrap up the tortillas, and use a mix of flour and water to seal them. Pan fry them until golden brown, and top with vegan lime crema and fresh herbs before serving with salsa.

Corn has never looked this good. First, peel and wash the corn. Then boil it for 10 minutes. Next, grill the corn at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes or until you get a good char. Then coat the corn with vegan mayo before covering it with grated plant-based parmesan cheese. Sprinkle on some cayenne pepper and paprika. Then top with lime juice and cilantro before serving.

It wouldn’t feel like a celebration without some enchiladas. Start by adding tomato, serrano chili peppers and garlic into an air fryer with a little bit of olive oil. Next, transfer the ingredients to a blender. Then add some vegetable broth, and blend into a smooth salsa. Sauté onions in a pan until they’re translucent. Then add the salsa, followed by a pinch of salt. Let the mix simmer for a few minutes. To assemble the enchilada, drench a tortilla in the salsa. Then add vegan almond queso fresco and the onions to the center. Fold the tortilla in half. Then plate and top with extra salsa, vegan almond queso fresco and vegan sour cream. Finally, serve with black beans and avocado.

