Celebrate Budtenders During Budtender Appreciation Week

Toronto, Ontario, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tether's B-Week brings together budtenders, retailers, and brands from across Canada for a week of events to show gratitude to budtenders, and celebrate their hard work and dedication to the cannabis industry.

Launched in 2021, Tether is a community that activates over 3,000 budtenders and cannabis retailers; it offers impactful and authentic partnerships for brands that are looking to make an impression and connection. Budtenders told Tether they are looking for deeper education and meaningful brands to recommend to their customers. Tether events, including B-Week, bridge the gap and help to build meaningful relationships.

“We are proud to have partnered with great brands during B-Week to bring cultivation tours, education, and networking to our community. Budtenders are the frontline of our industry and Tether’s goal is to build a community that supports and celebrates their work,” says Katie Pringle, Tether Co-Founder and CEO of Marigold PR, the award-winning cannabis PR agency behind Tether's budtender community.

B-Week will provide budtenders and retailers access to fun virtual and in-person cannabis facility tours, product-focused and educational panels, and a networking event at CannExpo, sponsored by CannMart & Roilty. During B-Week, there will be ample opportunities for prizes and a chance to mingle with other budtenders.

B-Week Schedule of Events

March 20 - Team Tether surprise visits! We’ll be visiting retailers in Ontario and BC to say hello and drop off surprises.

March 21 - Virtual SESH 4:20PT/7:20ET: Come together virtually to meet Shatterizer, Habitat & Astronaut, win prizes and network with budtenders across Canada.

March 22 - RC Supply Co. Tours: Get a sneak peek behind the scenes at the RC Supply Co. facility in Etobicoke! Meet the home-grown rec brand that’s bringing legacy to legal through small-batch craft cannabis.

March 23 - Virtual SESH 4:20PT/7:20ET: Join us and our friends at Stewart Farms, Decibel & Manna Maple Sugar for this second virtual B-Week SESH.

March 23 - Cake & Caviar by Habitat Tour 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM PT: Calling BC budtenders in the Shuswap area! Visit Habitat to learn about aquaponics, and meet the fish and the ladies (cannabis plants!).

March 24 - Stewart Farms Tour: Join us virtually for a Stewart Farms tour. Learn about new products, and growing methods, and get all your burning questions answered by the team.

March 26 - Tether Budtender and Retailer Gathering at CannExpo: Join Canada’s budtender community at CannExpo from 2-3:30 pm EST, celebrating the finale of the 2023 Budtender Appreciation Week in Toronto, Ontario.

Get your tickets here or at tetherbuds.com.

“As a unique producer in Canada, we are very excited to continue our messaging of clean, sustainable, high-quality cannabis by participating in B-Week and connecting with budtenders all over the country through a tour of our aquaponics facility,” says B-Week Partner Kayla Mann, CRO of Habitat.

B-Week is backed by an advisory committee of passionate budtenders and cannabis retailers and is proud to partner with CannExpo, Habitat, Shatterizer, Stewart Farms, RC Supply Co., One2One, Astronaut and Craft Cannabis CoPacking Group, Qwest, and Manna Maple Sugar, as well as our media partners; Grow Opportunity, ADCANN, Canadian Evergreen, Cannabis Prospect Magazine, and CannabisNewswire.

Tether B-Week budtender event tickets are now available - view the schedule here and register today.

