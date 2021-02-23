Celebrate Black Girl Magic with these Black-women-led Amazon Prime Video selects

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Demonstrating year-round thanks to countless Black women’s brilliant performances and acts of service, “Black Girl Magic” is a notion that’s hard to go unnoticed. This month, during Black History Month, Amazon Prime Video is shining a light on this movement in a series of films, documentaries and TV shows led by Black women.

Throughout the entire month of February, the popular streaming service is featuring different collections of options that the whole family can enjoy.

After kicking off the initiative with the Eddie Murphy classic Coming to America and the Black love story Sylvie’s Love, Prime Video is shifting gears to the multifaceted “Black Girl Magic” movement with the Stacey Abrams-led documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy.

This 2020-released doc examines the issue of voter suppression in the United States.

Supported by Abrams’ expertise on the subject and the action that goes into combatting it, the film “interweaves personal experiences with activism and historical insight to expose a problem” that has, unfortunately, been a part of American history “from the beginning.”

Also featured in Prime Video’s “Black Girl Magic” collection are more Black-women-led projects, including the FX hit Pose, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, the trailblazing Brandy-led sitcom Moesha and more.

Plus, Prime Video subscribers can easily explore other collections from the extensive list of categories. They include Amazon Originals’ Black Leads, Golden Globe & NAACP Image Award Nominees, Regina King’s Watchlist, Black Love and more.

Taking advantage of all that Prime Video has to offer also couldn’t be easier. New users can get a free 30-day trial. On its own, the streaming service costs $8.99 a month. Prime Video is also included in the standard Amazon Prime $12.99 monthly subscription.

Amazon Prime Video gives users access to thousands of movies, TV shows, documentaries and more. Tons of Amazon-exclusive content premieres on the platform and is viewable exclusively to Prime Video subscribers.

Sign up for Prime Video today for a full month of Black-centric content that uplifts and propels the Black experience.

