Celebrate Black Friday in October with savings on Gravity weighted blankets

Whether you're falling into bed after a long day or snuggling on your couch in front of the TV, Gravity weighted blankets can make you feel right at home.

The holiday season is on the way, with all the stresses that come with it. Given all the shopping, planning and celebrating needing to be done, it doesn't hurt to have something calming to snuggle up with at the end of the day. That's where Gravity Blankets come in, with a soothing discount for the shopping season.

Right now, you can take advantage of Black Friday in October savings, with 25% off everything at the Gravity Blankets website. That means you can shop savings on weighted blankets, sleep masks and robes.

We wholeheartedly recommend the standard Gravity weighted blanket, which is down to $146.25 after the $48.75 price cut from its $195 list price. All three different colors and all three weights (15, 20 or 25 pounds) are available for the same price. If you're in the market for an even larger size, you can get a queen/king-sized blanket for $191.25, or $63.75 off the list price of $255.

Gravity's standard weighted blanket feels great, keeps you cozy and is easy to clean.

Gravity's 15-pound blanket is our favorite weighted blanket of all time thanks to its even weight distribution, which provided a comforting amount of pressure that didn't make our tester claustrophobic and the luxurious feeling from its velvet cover. (It's also machine washable!)

You can bring that comfort with you throughout the house with the Gravity x Modernist weighted robe for $97.50. Normally listed for $130, this fleece robe also comes in three different colors all for the same discount. Our tester was a fan, and said it felt like a "never-ending hug." This robe weighs just 3 pounds and is made of a plush, polyester fleece that our tester found both soft and fluffy. Its two deep pockets leave plenty of room for smartphones, snacks, a TV remote or anything else you might need after a long day. While we wish the robe had a better balance, we certainly think it's worth the buy.

There are few things more relaxing than the feel of a weighted blanket, and Gravity Blankets make the cream of the crop. With all the need for relaxation after the holiday rush, these blankets can go fast, so this sale isn't one you want to miss.

