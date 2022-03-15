Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the adidas Adilette slide by shopping the newest, coolest designs

This article is brought to you by adidas and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Here’s a fun fashion fact: adidas first introduced their iconic Adilette slides 50 years ago. Can you believe it? There aren’t many items in the fashion world that have stood the test of time quite like these sandals. People still love wearing them to this day.

While most folks know the classic Adilette slides in black and white stripes, there are so many more options these days. Think bold colors like orange and yellow, new fabrics like velvet and tweed and even collabs with popular brands like Marimekko, Star Wars and more. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the popular shoe, adidas is introducing even more limited-edition styles this year, so you’ll definitely want to check adidas.com for the latest drops.

With warm spring weather just a few weeks away and so many incredible Adilette slides to choose from, now is the perfect time to add a few pairs to your shoe collection. There’s nothing wrong with stocking up on the striped versions, but you should also check out the cool designs below.

Adilette Shower, $25

Commemorate the Adilette's milestone anniversary with these simple and versatile navy and white slides.

Jabba's Throne Room Adilette Slides,$45

Star Wars lovers should drop everything and grab these Jabba's Throne Room Adilette Slides while they're in stock in all sizes.

Adilette Comfort Sandals, $32 (Orig. $35)

If you simply can't resist the original black and white color palette, these Adilette Comfort Sandals are the perfect update to the classic design.

Adilette Slides, $55

Want to have some fun on your feet? These bright orange Adilette Slides are sure to turn heads.

Adilette Bonega Slides, $80

Add some height plus major style points when you slip into these Adilette Bonega Slides.

Adilette Shower Slides, $25

The script logo on these Adilette Shower Slides is an elegant yet understated touch.

