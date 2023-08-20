Celeb Wedding Planner Mindy Weiss Breaks Down What to Give— and What Not Give When it Comes to Wedding Gifts

The highly sought-after celebrity wedding and event planner has worked with A-list stars including Ellen DeGeneres, the Kardashians and the Biebers

Celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss is sharing her expertise when it comes to wedding gift etiquette.

Weiss, 64, who partnered with Mark & Graham to curate her favorite personalised and custom monogrammed gifts for engagements, weddings and bridal parties, has a long list of celebrity clientele including Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, as well as the Kardashians.

When it comes to buying a gift for a bride and groom, Weiss suggests the best place to start is their registry. “If a guest is shopping without the registry, then I always recommend buying something personalized,” she tells PEOPLE.

“Anything with a new monogram, their initials or names - people love it and it always feels like you put extra thought into the gift,” she adds. “I love the personalized options for couples at Mark & Graham. A new luggage carry-on for the honeymoon with their new initials is something every new couple will love.”

When attending any wedding as a guest, Weiss says it’s “always appropriate” to get a gift to show appreciation and happiness for the couple. “It doesn’t have to be expensive. It can be personal or sentimental, just what feels right to you,” she says.

Just because you buy a gift doesn't mean you need to bring it with you to the actual wedding ceremony. Weiss advises that it’s more convenient to ship the present online “and have access to tracking information.” This is to avoid items being misplaced or stolen at the wedding.

“Most people who gift cash send it to the couple before the wedding,” Weiss adds. “But just in case, we often have a personalized box that we set out at the event, and for security reasons, there should always be an attendant with that box or gift area.”

Weiss explains that rushing to buy a gift that isn’t personalized or on the couple’s registry is the biggest mistake a wedding guest can make. “If the guest has waited too long, and there’s nothing left on the registry, that’s okay, still look at it for inspiration (often people skip this step),” she says. “Whether someone purchases from the registry or not, looking at it gives the gift giver insight into the couple’s taste to be able to buy something in that style.”

For brides and grooms who want to give the members of their wedding party a token of appreciation, Weiss says it's always a good idea. ”A lot of my brides buy the bridesmaids personalized robes or pajamas for the day,” says the wedding expert.

“And a lot of my grooms order personalized dopp kits for travel with each man’s initials on them,” she adds. “If you’re struggling for ideas, think about what you can buy that they may not buy themselves?”

Speaking to what couple's may want to give each other on their own big day, Weiss says that it’s a personal choice. "But I think that with all the money being spent on the wedding, a beautiful letter to each other is the best gift they could give to one another."

