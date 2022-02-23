This Celeb Makeup Artist-Approved Brand Launched Its First Lipstick, and Bella Hadid Wore It During NYFW
Getty Images
If you've ever wondered how Miranda Kerr achieves her flushed glow or how Mandy Moore perfects her long, natural-looking lashes, the secret is the "no makeup" makeup look — which is made possible, in part, by clean makeup brand Merit.
At this point, you may have seen Merit's sleek-looking products floating around on Instagram, or perhaps you've heard of it via your knowledgeable beauty friend. While the brand just launched last year, its minimalist and easy-to-use blush, mascara, and complexion stick have quickly become go-to products for celebrity makeup artists like Sherri Berman Laurence — who used Merit on Sarah Jessica Parker while filming And Just Like That… — as well as Mary Phillips and Diane Kendal, according to Merit. And now, the beauty label just launched its first-ever lipstick, which Bella Hadid debuted on her pout during the Proenza Schouler New York Fashion Week show.
Merit Beauty
Merit's Signature Lip is a buildable and moisturizing lipstick that's available in eight shades, including L'Avenue, a 90s-inspired berry brown; Tiger, a brick red designed to make your skin glow; and the sepia-toned Slip; a neutral that the brand expects to be a best-seller. Hadid wore a soft pink, aptly named Millennial on the runway, which was inspired by vintage ads and created for the classic lipstick lover.
Made with plant-based squalane, sunflower seed oil, papaya extracts, and vitamin C, the lipstick is formulated to hydrate and soothe lips while minimizing the appearance of fine lines. (All of Merit's formulas meet the European Union's standards for clean and cruelty-free beauty.) It has a sheer, satin finish that the brand describes to be "light as air" and "impossible to mess up." Shoppers who have already tried the Signature Lip said it has the "perfect amount of creaminess," gives the "my lips but better" effect, and leaves a "pillowy, smooth appearance."
Courtesy
If you're convinced you need to try a couple of tubes of Merit's Signature Lip, the brand is already one step ahead with its Signature Set, a limited-edition collection that includes shades Baby, Tiger, Slip, and L'Avenue for a value price of $74 — that's basically like getting one lipstick for free.
Courtesy
Ready for your lips to look as good as Hadid's? (The answer is yes.) Upgrade your lipstick stash with the new Merit Signature Lip, here.