These Celeb-Loved Brands Just Teamed Up on a $20 Beauty Set That's Sure to Sell Out

Though we’re no longer getting dressed up everyday, many people are still finding small ways of maintaining normalcy in their present-day routines. Jewelry sales have seen a spike in recent months, and self-care essentials like nail polish and haircare kits are also peaking. So, when two feel-good essentials (ahem, earrings and nail polish) are sold together in a sure-to-sell-out set, you can bet we take notice. And when the brands behind this new collab have both Meghan Markle’s and Kate Middleton’s stamps of approval, we can’t press “Add to Cart” fast enough.

Middleton-loved Essie has teamed up with Markle-favorite jewelry brand BaubleBar on an epic new set that’s sure to be gone by the end of the day. Available exclusively at Ulta, the $20 kit is the most fool-proof way to step up your accessory and nail game. Ear candy? Check. Fresh, sparkly nails? You bet.

"At BaubleBar, we love how a simple accessory can brighten a look and mood and believe that nail polish in fun, colorful hues have the power to amplify that," Kate Callahan, SVP of Global Sales & Partnerships at BaubleBar tells PEOPLE about this special collab. "We’re especially excited to partner with Ulta and Essie on a summer gift that includes all your summer must-haves — everyday earrings to mix and match, along with a bold nail polish to stand out in."

This $20 set might just be the best deal to drop on the Internet today. In it, you’ll find three (yes three) pairs of BaubleBar earrings, including delicate, heart-shape hoops that look super similar to a pair Bella Hadid wears on repeat, embellished studs, and lustrous drop earrings that are sure to sparkle extra when the sun shines.

Buy It! Essie x BaubleBar and Perfect 10 Nail Polish Kit, $20; ulta.com

In addition, you’ll get a bottle of a limited-edition Essie nail polish. Dubbed Balancing Act, the sparkly-blue lacquer will freshen up your nails in a pinch. But its glittery nature isn’t the only thing that has us in awe — back when Pantone announced Classic Blue as the Color of the Year for 2020, we predicted the calming hue would appear in just about every facet of our lives, but particularly in the nail world. Blue nails are still on track to be huge for summer 2020, and this limited-edition cobalt hue is one of the prettiest we’ve seen.

Just as a swipe of red lipstick has the power to make you feel great, so does putting on beautiful earrings and painting your nails. And when you can get both in one bundle, why wouldn’t you? Shop the just-launched Essie x BaubleBar set for $20 at Ulta today.

