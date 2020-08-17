This Celeb-Loved Brand Released a Game-Changing Face Mask Great for Both Exercise and Everyday Use

masQd

Anyone who’s ever run, biked, walked, or tackled any sort of physical exercise — at the gym or in the great outdoors — while wearing a face mask knows that the additional layer can leave you even more breathless than usual. But wearing a protective face covering during workouts, especially when you’re in an indoor space where the 6-feet apart recommendation is hard to maintain (like a gym), becomes all the more essential.

So: Which face mask is actually ideal for working out? While there are many different options out there — from the favored disposable styles that are about as lightweight as they get (though not the most eco-friendly) to cotton masks (which are slightly less breathable) — we were recently introduced to a new performance mask from Masqd, a brand loved by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, and Sarah Jessica Parker. And it might just be among the best exercise-friendly face coverings on the market.

Sleek and reusable, Masqd’s Ultra Sport Face Mask is specially designed to withstand the most rigorous of activities. It has a breathable poly-honeycomb outer layer on top of two more layers, plus a filter pocket for additional protection. What’s more, adjustable ear loops and a nose clip ensure you get the best fit possible (that won’t fall off mid-run).

Buy It! Masqd Ultra Sport Face Mask, $28; masqd.com

The material used to make this game-changing workout mask is also antibacterial, meaning it helps eliminate odor and keeps bacteria at bay — a must when you’re working out. But really, a must even if you’re just walking the dog around the block.

While you’re scooping up this new performance-ready mask, you might want to consider adding a few other styles from Masqd to your lineup as well. The brand has quickly become Hollywood’s go-to for stylish and comfy face masks, racking up a fan list that includes the aforementioned Lopez, Hadid, SJP, and Sophie Turner, just to name a few.

Though the mask has technically been designed for workouts — it is called the Ultra Sport Face Mask, after all — it’s great for daily use, too, whether you’re commuting, traveling, grocery shopping, or simply just hanging in the park. Below, shop the workout-friendly face mask.

