This Celeb-Loved Brand Makes 'Buttery Soft' Maternity Robes — and They're on Amazon

Posh Peanut

While there are tons of maternity fashion brands pregnant women can wear, the truth is, comfort is vital, and multifunctional pieces that can be used once your baby is here make for a win-win. That's why the Posh Peanut Maternity Robe is one of the most-loved items among pregnant women on Amazon.

Not only is the robe soft and comfortable, but it also comes in 31 vibrant, super stylish prints. At a time when women may be feeling a bit uncomfortable in their own skin, a simple item like this robe can make all the difference.

The robe comes in sizes 0 to 22 and is made with soft, lightweight bamboo. It can be used during your pregnancy, as a hospital delivery essential, and as a nursing cover-up. In fact, women are raving about the robe's multifunctionality and have given it a near-perfect rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon. "This robe is beautiful and so comfy!" writes one reviewer. "It's stretchy, buttery soft, and flattering with the high-waist ties."

View photos

Posh Peanut

Buy It! Posh Peanut Maternity Robe; $35–65; amazon.com

"I bought this with the matching swaddle for baby, and it's so soft and beautiful," writes another shopper. "I took it to the hospital, and the staff loved it so much they offered to take pictures! Now at home, it's so comfortable to wear around the house and super easy to nurse in!"

As a bonus, Posh Peanut makes swaddles and newborn gowns to match the robe, so you and your baby can coordinate in the hospital for some sweet first (or second) day pictures. It's also machine-washable and will retain its vibrant colors and unmatched softness each time it's cleaned —which, between spit up and leaky boobs, it's safe to say will be a lot.

RELATED: Katherine Schwarzenegger's Favorite New Mom Must-Haves

The brand is loved by celebs, and Kate Hudson, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Jessica Simpson, and Eva Longoria have all turned to it for dressing their little ones.

Shop the Posh Peanut Maternity Robe for as low as $35 on Amazon now.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.