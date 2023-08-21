Celcomdigi Berhad (KLSE:CDB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.032

The board of Celcomdigi Berhad (KLSE:CDB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.032 per share on the 29th of September. This means the annual payment will be 2.8% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Celcomdigi Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Celcomdigi Berhad's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Celcomdigi Berhad's Track Record Isn't Great

The dividend is currently lower than it was 10 years ago, indicating that there has been a downward trend over that time. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.183, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.122. This works out to be a decline of approximately 4.0% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Celcomdigi Berhad's EPS has fallen by approximately 16% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 51% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Our Thoughts On Celcomdigi Berhad's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think Celcomdigi Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Celcomdigi Berhad (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

