Ceiling Tiles Market is expected to grow from USD 7.97 billion in 2021 to USD 13.54 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2029 : GreyViews

The significant players operating in the global ceiling tiles market are Saint-Gobain S.A., Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Gebr. Knauf KG, Hunter Douglas, KET Ceilings, Aerolite Industries Pvt. Ltd., Rockfon, Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH, Georgia-Pacific, and SAS International among others.

Pune India, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Ceiling Tiles market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Ceiling Tiles market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the material type, property type, end-user, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global ceiling tiles market are Saint-Gobain S.A., Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Gebr. Knauf KG, Hunter Douglas, KET Ceilings, Aerolite Industries Pvt. Ltd., Rockfon, Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH, Georgia-Pacific, and SAS International among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Ceiling Tiles market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Saint-Gobain S.A. is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global Ceiling Tiles market.

Ceiling panels or ceiling tiles are the lightweight construction materials mainly used for covering the ceilings. These tiles are crucial in improving the acoustics and aesthetics of a room. The tiles are usually made with the help of mineral wool, gypsum, perlite, clay, fiberglass, starch, and cellulose. In addition to this, wood and glass are also seeing emerging popularity as a specialty material. The ceiling tiles are rapidly being adopted as it plays a significant role in reduction of noise, prevention of fire, and enhancing the look of the facility.

In the global construction industry, the green building construction has become increasingly popular to reduce energy consumption as well as adverse environmental impacts. This type of construction is promoting efficiency of buildings in terms of the usage of energy, water, and materials while enabling better design, maintenance, operation, and construction of buildings. In such buildings, ceiling tiles offer a range of green choices to ensure sustainability for almost any facility. In addition, sustainable ceiling materials and acoustic panels & tiles enables green design of commercial interior environments. Hence, growth of the green construction sector has driven growth of the global ceiling tiles market.

Scope of Ceiling Tiles Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year             

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Material type, property type, end-user

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Saint-Gobain S.A., Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Gebr. Knauf KG, Hunter Douglas, KET Ceilings, Aerolite Industries Pvt. Ltd., Rockfon, Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH, Georgia-Pacific, and SAS International among others

Segmentation Analysis

Metal segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The material type segment includes mineral fiber, metal, gypsum, and others. Metal segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing demand for metals in ceilings as such material lasts longer and continues to prevent moisture damage. This type of ceiling is much stronger and less prone to cracks and breaks as compared to the mineral fiber tiles and provides attractive surfaces. For instance, in November 2018, Rockfon Metal, the provider of ceiling tiles launched Rockfon Metal ceilings by combining stone wool performance along with the attractive metal surfaces.

Residential segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The end-user segment includes non-residential and residential. Residential sector is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. Upsurge in residential construction spending associated with repair and renovation activities across the global housing sector has primarily fueled demand for ceiling tiles. In addition, emergence of highly durable and inexpensive ceiling panels has further boosted growth of this segment. On the other hand, rise in the construction of green residential buildings in the developed economies of Europe and North America has created lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Regional Analysis                                                               

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Ceiling Tiles include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. Growth of this region is mainly driven by the rapidly expanding building & construction industry along with the presence of key manufactures in the market such as Georgia-Pacific LLC and Armstrong World Industries, Inc. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. The emerging implementation of modern construction practices coupled with rising consumer disposable incomes across the countries such as China and India has mainly driven growth of the market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany ceiling tiles market size was valued at USD 0.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.35 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2029.
Germany is one of the leading nations in the mechanical engineering, manufacturing, automotive, and electrical industries. In addition, the country is the biggest construction market in Europe. This significance of construction sector in the country has mainly driven demand for ceiling tiles. Moreover rising exports of ceiling tiles from the country has further boosted growth of the market. For instance, OWA is one of the market leaders for mineral wool ceiling tiles in Germany which exports about 70 % of its production to 80 different countries.

China                                            

China ceiling tiles market size was valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2029. Rising disposable income in China has favored demand for ceiling tiles. In addition, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, construction sector output accounted for about 25.7% of country’s GDP in 2021. Among the total construction sector in the country, the building construction makes up the biggest share of over 50.0%. Hence, increasing construction activities in the country is boosting demand for ceiling tiles.

                                                                        

India                                                                                         

India ceiling tiles market size was valued at USD 0.48 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.84 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia. In addition, the construction industry in this country contributes more than 5% of nation's GDP.  Moreover, the country is observing growth in urbanization at an unprecedented pace. This has caused increased construction activities in residential and commercial buildings along with infrastructure development.
Furthermore, in January 2021, Gyproc, one of the leaders in building construction space across India introduced its ceiling tiles’ manufacturing facility at Jhagadia, Gujarat. Such expansion strategies by market players in India is opportunistic for growth of the market.

Covid-19 Impact                                                

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, automobile, etc. The demand for Ceiling Tiles has decreased during the period owing to the regulations on social distancing and supply chain disruptions. In most of the regions, the manufacturing facilities of Ceiling Tiles were closed in the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2020. The major end-users were also temporarily closed during this period and thus the demand for Ceiling Tiles significantly decreased.

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an