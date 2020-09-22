Ceiling Fan Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)

The Ceiling Fan Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4. 5% in the forecast period. - Growth in the housing sector is boosting the demand for ceiling fans, especially in the developing economies.

For instance, the governments of China and India are coming up with new schemes to provide shelter to the low- and middle-income groups.

- The development in the commercial real estate, hospitality and retail sectors are bolstering the market growth.

- The demand for ceiling fans has been rapidly increasing due to rising income levels of the consumers and increasing availability of electricity.

- Manufacturers are introducing premium products such as lighting fans, decorative fans, etc. which offer higher margins, thereby increasing their profitability.

- The governments of various emerging countries have set up the goal of providing electricity to the remote rural areas which is expected to influence the demand for ceiling fans in the upcoming future. For instance, India has aimed to supply electricity to more than a million households.



Key Market Trends

Standard Fan is Popular Among the Types



On the basis of product types, standard fans represent the most popular type of ceiling fans, accounting for more than half of the total global market. The popularity of standard fans can be attributed to their easy usage and cost-effectiveness. Standard fans are followed by decorative fans, high-speed fans, energy saving fans, and others.



Asia-Pacific Region is Dominating the Market



Asia Pacific region is taking a larger share in the geographic segment. Region-wise, China represents one of the largest producers and exporters of ceiling fans worldwide. Warm weather conditions along with the huge population are majorly propelling the consumption of ceiling fans in the region. It is followed by, Europe, the United States, and South America.



Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in the Ceiling Fan Market. Some of the key players in the market are Emerson Electric Co, Hunter Fan, Crompton, Shell Electric MFG Co. Ltd, and others. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.



