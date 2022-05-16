Cegedim signs investment agreement and enters first-of-its-kind strategic industrial partnership with Malakoff Humanis group, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP Group

Cegedim SA
·7 min read
Cegedim SA
Cegedim SA



PRESS RELEASE

Cegedim signs investment agreement and enters first-of-its-kind strategic industrial partnership with Malakoff Humanis group, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP Group

  • Cegedim Santé to carry out a reserved capital increase of €65 million

  • Cegedim Santé to acquire 24/7 telemedicine pioneer MesDocteurs

  • Deal to play major role in French government’s Ma Santé 2022 program

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, May 16, 2022, before the market opens

Cegedim Group and social protection groups Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP Group announce that they have finalized the strategic partnership they began negotiating on March 1 (see the press release here).

This strategic partnership between groups working hard to make healthcare services more efficient squares well with the goals of the French government’s Ma Santé 2022 strategy. The partnership will draw on the four companies’ recognized experience and shared goals of giving patients better access to care and a seamless course of care.

The partnership is now taking shape with a first-of-its-kind industrial cooperation between Cegedim and three social protection groups representing 25 million beneficiaries in France.

To this end, Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP Group will subscribe a reserved capital increase of €65 million in exchange for 18% of the share capital of Cegedim Santé. The deal values 100% of Cegedim Santé at €360.9 million. At the same time, Cegedim Santé will acquire MesDocteurs, a Groupe VYV subsidiary that has been a telehealth solution pioneer and one of the originators of 24/7 telemedicine.

This deal will give a tremendous boost to Cegedim Santé’s growth and its efforts to develop solutions for healthcare professionals and their patients, by incorporating innovative new products and services that enhance the day-to-day practice of medicine. It will also—with the participation of the three social protection groups—help spur the healthcare sector digital transformation already initiated by the government.

These ambitions are underpinned notably by Cegedim’s sovereign cloud, an asset that international healthcare organizations recognize as the most relevant solution on the market today.

Cegedim Santé was created by the merger of Cegedim Logiciel Médicaux, RM Ingénierie, Médimust, and Maiia (Docavenue). It also owns 100% of Kobus Tech and RESIP. As such, it is present along the entire value chain, particularly thanks to its Maiia software suite (appointment scheduling and telemedicine) for healthcare professionals in private practice and its Claude Bernard medication database. Cegedim Santé accounted for 12% of Cegedim Group’s revenues in 2021.

Investment bank Ohana & Co. and the law firm Goodwin et Mazars Transaction Services (VDD Financière) advised Cegedim Group on the deal.

Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP Group were advised by Rothschild & Co, PwC Corporate Finance, PwC Transactions Services, and the law firm Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier.

About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,600 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €525 million in 2021.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Cegedim Santé:
A subsidiary of Cegedim dedicated to serving healthcare professionals and patients in France, Cegedim Santé handles all of Cegedim Group’s interoperable healthcare solutions, which have earned the trust of 100,000 healthcare professionals. Cegedim Santé’s 1,300 dedicated employees are present nationwide in France. The company strives to help professionals focus on caring for their patients, improve access to care, and make the course of care as smooth as possible. Cegedim Santé houses three of the Group’s longstanding subsidiaries: CLM, RM Ingénierie, and Maiia. By pooling their technologies, products & services, and know-how, they are able to devise software and service solutions that cover 100% of the needs of every healthcare professional and patient in France.

www.cegedim-sante.com / @CegedimSanté

Groupe VYV, an enterprise for better living:
Groupe VYV is France’s leading health and social protection mutual group. The group’s three divisions—Insurance, Care & Assistance, and Housing—develop comprehensive and personalized offerings to protect and care for all individuals throughout their lives. Groupe VYV works every day to be useful to each and every member of society: it has 11 million beneficiaries and serves 69,000 client companies in health and personal protection insurance, more than 26,000 local and regional governments, and 11 ministries and government administrative bodies. In 2020, consolidated revenues came to €9.7 billion (excluding Housing division revenues). Insurance accounted for €7.7 billion, of which €5.6 billion from health insurance premiums and €1.4 billion from personal protection insurance premiums.
http://www.groupe-vyv.fr/

About Malakoff Humanis (figures at December 31, 2021):
A major provider of social protection services, Malakoff Humanis was formed by the January 2019 merger of Malakoff Médéric and Humanis. With nearly €8.2 billion in shareholders’ equity, more than 400,000 client companies, and 10 million beneficiaries (policyholders and their dependents), Malakoff Humanis has a 15% share of the group insurance market.
In its role managing the Agirc-Arrco supplemental pension scheme, the Group pays out €38.6 billion in benefits to more than 6 million beneficiaries and takes in contributions from 600,000 companies and 6.5 million contributors.
Malakoff Humanis is a mutual, not-for-profit enterprise devoted to enhancing social welfare and spends €160 million annually to help vulnerable individuals in our society.
www.malakoffhumanis.com
@MalakoffHumanis

About PRO BTP Group:
PRO BTP is the leading professional group providing social protection services to the companies, craftsmen, employees, apprentices, and retirees of the building and construction sector, covering health, personal protection, insurance, savings, retirement, and vacations.
Founded to manage supplemental social protection plans in the building trades, PRO BTP is run by representatives of the sector’s employers and employees. Today, the Group is France’s eighth-largest health and personal protection insurer, with 5,240 employees and nearly 3 million health insurance beneficiaries.
PRO BTP is people-based, not capital-based, and it does not distribute earnings to any shareholders. Profits are used to benefit its members, notably to improve guarantees and solidarity arrangements.
A committed, responsible corporate citizen, the Group finances wide-ranging social efforts and invests in the energy transition and technological innovation via projects related to preventive care, health, construction, and insurance.
The Group’s purpose is to protect and serve the building and construction sector family by anticipating its future needs.
Find the latest on PRO BTP at www.probtp.com

About MesDocteurs:
Founded in 2015, MesDocteurs is a Groupe VYV subsidiary and a major player in French telehealth. It is committed to improving the French healthcare system and ensuring access to care for all. Its innovative, secure platform offers online appointment scheduling, teleconsultation, telecare, and remote access to medical advice and expertise. Its comprehensive approach to patient care means it works closely with all healthcare system stakeholders: patients, healthcare facilities and professionals, supplemental health insurers, the pharmaceutical industry, regional health authorities, and more. Its aims to enable everyone to play their part to the fullest and work together to ensure better health for all. MesDocteurs does this by helping all sector stakeholders implement solutions that simplify patient care and medical practice.
For more information, please visit MesDocteurs.com and @mesdocteurs

Press and investor relations contacts:

Cegedim:
Aude Balleydier Media Relations and Communications Manager - +33 1 49 09 68 81 - aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr
Jan Eryk Umiastowski – Chief Investment and Investor Relations Officer - +33 1 49 09 33 36 - janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com
Céline Pardo - +33 6 52 08 13 66 - cegedim@becoming-group.com
Cegedim Santé:
Matthieu Becamel – +33 7 63 85 75 01 - matthieu.becamel@cegedim.com

Malakoff Humanis:
Elisabeth Alfandari - +33 7 60 09 25 30 - elisabeth.alfandari@malakofhumanis.com

Groupe VYV:
Isabelle Poret - +33 6 37 97 20 17 - isabelle.poret@groupe-vyv.fr
Audrey Danten - +33 6 37 74 04 36 - audrey.danten@groupe-vyv.fr

PRO BTP: Group
Christophe Renaudineau – c.renaudineau@probtp.com

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Wild-card Stars force Game 7 against Calgary with 4-2 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period for the Dallas Stars, who recovered after blowing an early two-goal lead and beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Friday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their first-round Western Conference series. The first goal in these playoffs for Heiskanen came on a 40-foot shot with a bunch of traffic in front of Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom. That came with 2:28 left in the second period, in which both teams scored twice. The se

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Blues ride unconventional lineup into NHL's second round

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues eliminated the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a mid-series goalie change and an unconventional lineup. Now, the team heads to Colorado to face the top-seeded Avalanche in the second round. “I don’t mind starting the playoffs on the road,” Blues forward David Perron said. “I think a lot of times you have just nerves sitting at home and when you start on the road, you’re at the hotel kind of sitting with the guys.” The Blues

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • On the brink of elimination, Oilers look for quicker start, more consistency

    EDMONTON — Time is running out for the Oilers. Another slow start led to another loss Tuesday and now Edmonton is must-win territory, down 3-2 to the Los Angeles Kings in their first-round playoff series. “It's disappointing. Obviously, you never like to lose," captain Connor McDavid said after the Kings edged the Oilers 5-4 in overtime. "But they give you seven games for a reason and we need to go get one on the road and bring it back to Edmonton.” Being on the brink of elimination is surprisin

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991.

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.