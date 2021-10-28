Cegedim: Robust growth continued in 3Q 2021
Quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2021
IFRS - Regulated information - Not audited
Over the first nine months of 2021, revenues totaled €376 million
+4.0% like-for-like(1) growth in the third quarter of 2021
+5.5% like-for-like(1) growth over the first nine months of 2021
Boulogne-Billancourt, France, October 28, 2021, after the market close
“Building on an excellent first six months, Cegedim had a good third quarter, with revenues up 5.0%. As the world gradually emerges from the public health crisis, the Group is confident that the current growth will continue.
More than ever, we are investing to ensure profitable long-term growth. For example, our investment in Cegedim Santé is allowing us to respond to new public health challenges. And the Group is also adapting its Governance to the challenges of long-term value creation by forming an ESG Committee to focus on environmental, social, and governance issues.”
Laurent Labrune – Cegedim Deputy Managing Director
Cegedim generated consolidated 3Q revenues of €124.8 million, an increase of 5.0% as reported and 4.0% like for like(1) compared with the same period in 2020. Over the first nine months of 2021, consolidated revenues of €376 million represented year-on-year growth of 5.9% as reported and 5.5% like for like(1).
Revenue
9 months
Change 9M 2021 / 2020
in € millions
2021
2020
Reported
LFL(3)
Software & Services
211.5
201.7
+4.9%
+4.2%
Flow
61.5
57.4
+7.2%
+7.1%
Data & Marketing
66.5
57.5
+15.8%
+15.8%
BPO
34.4
35.9
(4.3)%
(4.3)%
Corporate and others
2.0
2.7
(23.9)%
(23.9)%
Cegedim
376.0
355.1
+5.9%
+5.5%
Analysis of business trends by division
Software & Services
Over the first nine months of 2021, the division’s reported revenues rose 4.2% like for like(1) compared with a year earlier to €211.5 million, almost matching the pace of growth in the first half.
Revenues got a boost from stronger growth in computerization activities for health insurers, bolstered by the resumption of project-based business, among other factors. While projects are resuming, they are having to take into consideration clients’ work-from-home arrangements, which are less conducive to change management.
Cegedim Santé is experiencing solid momentum, and Maiia, the appointment scheduling and teleconsultation business, doubled its revenues over the first nine months of 2021 compared with 2020. Lastly, the HR management outsourcing activity is also on the right track.
(1) At constant scope and exchange rates.
(2) At constant scope and exchange rates. The positive currency impact of 0.2% was mainly due to the pound sterling. The positive scope effect of 0.2% was attributable to the first-time consolidation of new acquisitions Médimust and Kobus Tech.
Flow
Over the first nine months of 2021, the division’s reported revenues rose 7.1% year on year and like for like(1), to €61.5 million.
Process digitalization and data exchange experienced growth across all sectors and began delivering several projects awarded in the first half of 2021.
People in France reduced their use of the healthcare system early in the year because of public health restrictions, which put a crimp on healthcare flow business related to reimbursements.
Data & Marketing
Over the first nine months of 2021, revenues rose 15.8% like for like(1) compared with 9M 2020 to €66.5 million.
Data activities experienced strong growth against the backdrop of the pandemic. In July, Cegedim rolled out its real-world database in the Italian market.
On the back of very strong growth in the third quarter, digital communications for pharmacies in France posted a 9M 2021 performance on a par with its showing over the same period in 2019. Futuramedia, a digital communication solutions expert, is rolling out its offering in UK pharmacies.
BPO
Over the first nine months of 2021, the division’s revenues came to €34.4 million, down 4.3% like for like(1) compared with the same period in 2020. The trend over nine months was in line with the H1 2021 trend.
A significant portion of this division’s business is providing services for insurance companies and mutual insurance providers, so it took a hit from public health restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic that caused people in France to reduce their use of the healthcare system.
Corporate and others
Over the first nine months of 2021, the division’s revenues came to €2.0 million, down 23.9% like for like(1) compared with the same period in 2020.
Highlights
Other than the items cited above, to the best of the Company’s knowledge, there were no events or changes during the period liable to materially affect the Group’s financial situation.
Significant transactions and events post September 30, 2021
To the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no post-closing events or changes that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.
Outlook
As noted on September 16, Cegedim expects like-for-like(1) revenue growth of 3% to 5% and recurring operating income(1) of around 4%.
These targets may need to be revised if the Covid-19 crisis causes a severe tightening of public health restrictions in Europe after this press release is issued.
The Group does not expect to make any significant acquisitions in 2021. And lastly, the group does not provide earnings estimates or forecasts.
The Audit Committee met on October 27, 2021. The Board of Directors, chaired by Jean-Claude Labrune, met on October 28, 2021.
(1) At constant scope and exchange rates.
2021 Financial calendar
WEBCAST ON OCTOBER 28, 2021 AT 6:15 PM (PARIS TIME)
The webcast is available at: www.cegedim.com/webcast
The 9M 2021 revenues presentation is available at:
2022 Financial calendar
2022
January 27 after the close
FY 2021 revenues
Annexes
Breakdown of revenue by quarter and division
Year 2021
in € thousands
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Software & services
68.8
71.4
71.3
211.5
Flow
21.0
20.7
19.8
61.5
Data & Marketing
19.9
24.8
21.8
66.5
BPO
11.7
11.2
11.4
34.4
Corporate and others
1.0
0.5
0.5
2.0
Consolidated Group revenue
122.5
128.7
124.8
376.0
Year 2020
in € thousands
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Software & services
69.1
64.4
68.0
75.5
277.2
Flow
20.4
18.0
19.0
22.0
79.4
Data & Marketing
18.9
19.6
19.0
30.3
87.8
BPO
12.3
11.6
12.0
13.0
48.9
Corporate and others
0.9
0.9
1.0
1.0
3.6
Consolidated Group revenue
121.5
114.7
118.9
141.8
496.9
Breakdown of revenue by geographic zone and division as of September 30, 2021
as a % of consolidated revenues
France
EMEA ex. France
Americas
Software & services
81.4%
18.5%
0.1%
Flow
93.6%
6.4%
0.0%
Data & Marketing
97.2%
2.8%
0.0%
BPO
100.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Corporate and others
99.5%
0.5%
0.0%
Cegedim
88.0%
11.9%
0.1%
Breakdown of revenue by currency and division as of September 30, 2021
as a % of consolidated revenues
Euro
GBP
Others
Software & services
84.4%
13.7%
1.9%
Flow
96.6%
3.4%
0.0%
Data & Marketing
97.2%
0.0%
2.8%
BPO
100.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Corporate and others
100.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Cegedim
90.1%
8.3%
1.6%
9M 2021 Revenue by sector
9 months
in € millions
2021
2020
LFL change(1)
Reported chg.
Health insurance, HR and e-services
264.3
241.2
+9.5%
+9.6%
Healthcare professionals
109.6
111.3
(2.5)%
(1.5)%
Corporate and others
2.0
2.7
(23.9)%
(23.9)%
Cegedim
376.0
355.1
+5.5%
+5.9%
(1) At constant scope and exchange rates.
Sector / division comparison
9M 2021
in € millions
Health insurance, HR and e-services
Healthcare professionals
Corporate and others
Total
Software & services
101.9
109.6
-
211.5
Flow
61.5
-
-
61.5
Data & Marketing
66.5
-
-
66.5
BPO
34.4
-
-
34.4
Corporate and others
-
-
2.0
2.0
Total
264.3
109.6
2.0
376.0
3Q 2021 Revenue by division
3Q
Change 3Q 2021 / 2020
in € millions
2021
2020
Reported
LFL(21)
Software & Services
71.3
68.0
+4.9%
+3.3%
Flow
19.8
19.0
+4.1%
+3.9%
Data & Marketing
21.8
19.0
+14.4%
+14.5%
BPO
11.4
12.0
(4.5)%
(4.5)%
Corporate and others
0.5
1.0
(44.2)%
(44.2)%
Cegedim
124.8
118.9
+5.0%
+4.0%
(2) At constant scope and exchange rates. The positive currency impact of 0.6% was mainly due to the pound sterling. The positive scope effect of 0.4% was attributable to the first-time consolidation of new acquisitions Médimust and Kobus Tech.
