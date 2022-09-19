CEFC Invests in RCF Jolimont II to Support Mining Innovation to Help Miners Decarbonise

Perth, Australia, Sept. 20, 2022

CEFC Invests in RCF Jolimont II to Support Mining Innovation to Help Miners Decarbonise

[Perth, Australia] Resource Capital Funds announces that The Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), Australia’s largest dedicated cleantech investor, has invested US$14 million into RCF Jolimont Mining Innovation Fund II (RCF Jolimont Fund II), a leading growth private equity fund specializing in mining innovation that strives to make mining safer, better, and more efficient.

RCF Jolimont Fund II will invest in growth Mining Equipment, Technology, and Services (METS) companies with an increasing focus on mining innovation investments that look to support the decarbonisation of the sector and meet the mining industry’s appetite for the clean energy technologies that will seek to accelerate the reduction of emissions across the industry.

The need to decarbonise is driving a paradigm shift in demand for vital minerals and metals to support the green energy transition. The METS sector leads the way with technological advancements that are making mines safer, more sustainable and productive.

“The METS sector is helping to enable the sustainable mining of critical energy transition metals like copper, nickel, lithium and others that the world is demanding. We are proud to have the support of the CEFC to continue investing in emerging mining technologies that are revolutionizing how mines operate, and helping reduce the emissions of Australia’s mining operations,” says Lyle Bruce, Partner, Head of RCF Jolimont.

CEFC Resources Executive Director Rob Wilson said: “Reducing emissions in the mining industry is critical to Australia’s push towards net zero emissions and will help position the sector competitively for the future. Our investment in RCF Jolimont II will help tackle what is a traditionally hard-to-abate sector by backing companies that are developing innovative solutions to emissions reduction.

“The RCF team has exceptional experience in mining-focused private equity and specialist expertise in fostering the growth of mining innovation companies. The potential pipeline of investee companies offers an exciting opportunity to recast mining in Australia for the long term as we help solve the challenge of decarbonising mining.”

Estimates from the International Energy Agency (IEA) notes that efforts to reach the IEA’s widely accepted Sustainable Development Scenario would mean “a quadrupling of mineral requirements for clean energy technologies by 2040.1

“The demand for critical minerals is clear. RCF Jolimont Fund II invests in those innovative firms that can unlock the speed and efficiency needed to help the mining industry responsibly meet the moment,” states Bruce.

About Resource Capital Funds
RCF is a pioneer in the mining-focused alternative investment space partnering with companies to build strong, successful, innovative, and sustainable businesses that strive to produce superior returns to all stakeholders. RCF offers distinct investment strategies across the risk/return spectrum aimed at providing capital throughout the development and capital structure risk spectrum. Mining is an essential global industry for the world today and the world of the future. Everything society needs is either grown or mined. With paradigm shifts in demand driven by decarbonization, emerging middle-income growth, and other global factors, RCF has the investment experience, technical & ESG knowledge, commercial experience, and global networks necessary to invest across all commodity cycles.

About the CEFC
The CEFC is a specialist investor at the centre of efforts to help deliver on Australia’s ambitions for a thriving, low emissions future. With a strong investment track record, the CEFC is committed to accelerating our transition to net zero emissions by 2050. In addressing some of the toughest emissions challenges, the CEFC is filling market gaps and collaborating with investors, innovators, and industry leaders to spur substantial new investment where it will have the greatest impact. The CEFC invests on behalf of the Australian Government, with a strong commitment to deliver a positive return for taxpayers across our portfolio.

1 https://www.iea.org/reports/the-role-of-critical-minerals-in-clean-energy-transitions

###

