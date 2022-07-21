CEEK VR Founder and CEO Mary Spio to Co-Host New Monthly Metaverse Segment on New to The Street TV

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street TV announces the creation of a new monthly segment that focuses on the Metaverse. Together, Mary Spio, CEO/Founder at CEEK VR, and Jane King from New to The Street TV will co-host the segment.

On TV cable network Newsmax, Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 10 AM ET, New to The Street airs Mary’s interview about CEEK VR’s business ongoings, and Jane King introduces her as a co-host of the new Metaverse segment.

CEEK VR will sponsor, and Mary Spio will co-host the segment monthly, showcasing CEEK VR, its partners, and everything Metaverse. The segment is booked for two years and filmed with Jane King, the lead host at New to The Street TV.

Accel Media International will support the segment with a monthly iconic billboard presence for CEEK VR in Times Square NYC. Currently, the CEEK VR ad is on nine (9) billboards on 42nd Street and Broadway, NYC.

Vince Caruso, Founder of New to The Street TV, states, “There is no better segment sponsor and co-host than Mary Spio, CEEK CEO/Founder. Mary is a deep space engineer, tech innovator, and founder of CEEK Virtual Reality. Mary will bring on companies making the content, the tools for distributing virtual reality, and the creativity for augmented-reality experiences each month. The segment is about education, and we are delighted to have the charismatic innovator Mary to lead this segment.”

Mary Spio, CEO/Founder CEEK VR, says, “The Metaverse is an inclusive space and should be accessible to all. There’s something for everyone. Additionally, Web 3.0 is the future of web technologies, and I’m thrilled to be able to highlight new projects on this platform.”

ABOUT CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK):

As an award-winning developer of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences, CEEK VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse in which creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using CEEK, the in-world utility token for the CEEK Metaverse. CEEK has distributed content for global superstars such as Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Future and Demi Lovato. Part of CEEK’s mission is empowering creators with the tools needed to generate new revenue streams from their artistry digitally. CEEK prides itself on helping music artists, athletes, event creators, and makers create exquisite, direct-to-fan experiences that delight and drive long-term sustainable engagement within existing and emerging virtual worlds. CEEK simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, a sporting event, and other ‘money can’t buy’ exclusive experiences with friends from anywhere at anytime - https://www.ceek.com/.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

