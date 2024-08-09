CeeDee Lamb’s small change on social media has Chiefs fans dreaming big

The Chiefs have replaced the Cowboys as America’s team and fans in KC are now hoping their team can also poach one of Dallas’ biggest stars.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, who led the NFL in receptions a season ago, is seeking a new contract from the team. Owner Jerry Jones was asked Thursday if there was an urgency to get a deal done with Lamb, who had 1,749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2023 season.

“No,” Jones responded, per CBS Sports. “I went to high school, and I went to college. I don’t know why I said it, but I’m just saying I don’t have a sense of urgency about getting it done.”

Lamb responded on X by simply writing “lol.” He also removed the words “America’s Team” from his bio, CBS said, and changed his banner photo. The latter caught the attention of Chiefs fans.

The picture is from Lamb’s days at Oklahoma and he’s walking next to former Sooners teammate Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Yep, that’s the Chiefs receiver. Fans also noted that Brown’s banner photo is of him with Lamb at OU. You never say never when it comes to the NFL, but it’s the longest of long shots that Lamb would be traded to the Chiefs.

But fans were dreaming big after seeing the changes to the X accounts. Here is a bit of what was being said.

@Primetime_jet brings CeeDee to the kingdom — Luis Madridista (@LVillanueva__) August 9, 2024

It’s so unlikely, but it’s so hard to not hope — Red Kingdom ️ (@always_chiefs) August 9, 2024

Yeah lamb I hear it's nice over here at the chiefs. Hollywood is looking good with mahomes throwing to him. Think what it would do for you. #chiefskingdom https://t.co/to77yWOTMf — Derrick (@chiefsanddawgs) August 9, 2024

Ceedee Lamb would easily be the 2nd most talented wr in chiefs history. Would love to have him (0 chance he ends up here) — Mr. Proctober(@Mr_Proctober) August 9, 2024

Is it so wrong to want Ceedee lamb as a KC Chief? — Kayden Richecky (@KR265) August 9, 2024

Dreaming is free — Yasuke (@Yasuke1886) August 9, 2024

If ceedee will take $6 million on a one year deal veach will figure out how to make it work. — CupcakeKD (@CupcakeKD) August 9, 2024