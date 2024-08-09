Advertisement

CeeDee Lamb’s small change on social media has Chiefs fans dreaming big

pete grathoff
·2 min read

The Chiefs have replaced the Cowboys as America’s team and fans in KC are now hoping their team can also poach one of Dallas’ biggest stars.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, who led the NFL in receptions a season ago, is seeking a new contract from the team. Owner Jerry Jones was asked Thursday if there was an urgency to get a deal done with Lamb, who had 1,749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2023 season.

“No,” Jones responded, per CBS Sports. “I went to high school, and I went to college. I don’t know why I said it, but I’m just saying I don’t have a sense of urgency about getting it done.”

Lamb responded on X by simply writing “lol.” He also removed the words “America’s Team” from his bio, CBS said, and changed his banner photo. The latter caught the attention of Chiefs fans.

The picture is from Lamb’s days at Oklahoma and he’s walking next to former Sooners teammate Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Yep, that’s the Chiefs receiver. Fans also noted that Brown’s banner photo is of him with Lamb at OU. You never say never when it comes to the NFL, but it’s the longest of long shots that Lamb would be traded to the Chiefs.

But fans were dreaming big after seeing the changes to the X accounts. Here is a bit of what was being said.

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement