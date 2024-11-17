Will CeeDee Lamb play in Week 11 for the Cowboys? What we know before kickoff vs. the Texans

CeeDee Lamb has been banged up, and now, he's suddenly questionable for Monday's game after a back injury that was reported on Saturday.

And now, he faces a start on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans as his Dallas Cowboys continue to try to win some games.

So: will he play in Week 11 on Monday? That's not great if you're planning ahead for fantasy football.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer: on Saturday, the back injury came up, but head coach Mike McCarthy said "I'm not of high concern" when it comes to whether Lamb play.

Take caution if you have him in fantasy football.

Mike McCarthy said CeeDee Lamb's back issue popped up in 7 on 7 drills but he said, "I'm not of high concern," regarding his availability Monday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 16, 2024

