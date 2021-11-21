CeeDee Lamb injury leaves Dallas Cowboys without top receivers vs. Chiefs, maybe Raiders

Stefan Stevenson
·1 min read
The Dallas Cowboys are without their top two receivers in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs. And perhaps more.

CeeDee Lamb did not return after halftime because of a head injury. The Chiefs (6-4) led 16-3 at the half and currently lead 16-6 late in the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Cowboys (7-2) were already missing Amari Cooper, who is out after testing positive for COVID-19 and the NFL’s protocols. Cooper will also be unavailable for Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The quick turnaround also puts Lamb’s status in question, too. If he has a concussion, playing four days later might be unlikely.

