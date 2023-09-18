CeeDee Lamb on Cowboys message to the league: “We’re here to dominate.”

CeeDee Lamb dominated a talented New York Jets secondary on Sunday, catching 11 passes for 143 yards in the Cowboys 30-10 victory at AT&T Stadium.

Lamb said the blowout victory sends a message to the league.

“We’re here to dominate, we’re not necessarily here to play around,” said Lamb, “We understand what’s at stake week in and week out and just constantly preparing ourselves to be the best team that we can be,” said Lamb

With Brandin Cooks sidelined with a sprained MCL, the rest of the Cowboys wideouts played in Lamb’s limelight, with no other receiver totaling more than 20 yards or three catches in the game.

Prescott zeroed in on Lamb throughout the game whenever he needed a big catch and Lamb delivered, catching 11 of his 13 targets. Two of Lamb’s receptions went for 33 and 25 yards.

“I don’t know if there is going to be a game where I don’t think CeeDee is the favorable...matchup; credit to their guy, credit to No. 1 [Sauce Gardener],” said Prescott.

Trevon Diggs faces off against Lamb regularly in practice and he wasn’t surprised by the big performance he saw on Sunday.

“No, none of that was a surprise me,” said Diggs, “ We keep feeding him, keep getting him the ball, especially getting the ball in the red zone...he can do anything.”

Lamb had 66 yards after the catch in the game and accounted for more than half of Prescott’s 243 passing yards against the Jets. Lamb has 15 catches for 220 yards through the first two games of the season.

“We’re playing Cowboy football, trying to get the ball out quick, and if the shots are there we get ‘em, not necessarily chasing the big plays but they’re gonna be there,” said Lamb

“I know what I’m capable of doing and the things that I’m really good at,” said Lamb, “The show ain’t over.”

Despite 70 points through two weeks Lamb still thinks the Cowboys offense has room to improve.

“Today, quite honestly the defense outperformed us again,” said Lamb, “Us on the offensive side of the ball we know we gotta get in the endzone more.”

Prescott said Lamb is one of the league’s premier wideouts and he’ll continue to show that over the course of the season.

“All the credit to him [Gardener], but I think 88 [Lamb] is one of the best in the game and he’s going to continue to get better and show that week in and week out,” said Prescott.