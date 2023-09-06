CEE MARKETS-Zloty steadies ahead of rates decision, dollar pressures region's FX

WARSAW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty hovered around its lowest level in over a month on Wednesday, ahead of a possible interest rate cut, while a firming dollar and global risk-off mood put the region's currencies under pressure. The National Bank of Poland (NBP) will announce its interest rate decision later on Wednesday, with a slim majority of analysts in a Reuters poll expecting a 25-basis-points cut to 6.50%. The zloty slipped 0.1% against the euro to 4.5015, by 0925 GMT, after slumping this week out of the range it had been locked in since mid-August. "We think that the zloty may lose during today's session amid a further drop in EURUSD after data from Germany and in anticipation of the MPC (rate) decision," Santander Bank Polska analysts wrote in a note. Industrial orders in Germany, a core market for Emerging European countries, fell more than expected in July, data on Wednesday showed. According to Santander Bank Polska analysts, the Polish currency could briefly recover some losses if interest rates stay on hold. "However, taking into account that we assume interest rate cuts in the coming months with one more interest rate hike by the ECB in the coming weeks, we assume a slight weakening of the zloty." Globally, the dollar held near a six-month peak as jitters over China and global growth weighed on risk appetite, impacting emerging markets, including Central Europe. In Hungary, the forint also slipped 0.1% against the euro to 388.40, following its biggest drop since early July on Tuesday, which sent it 1.4% lower. "The fact that it underperforms its regional peers is due to bad macroeconomic fundamentals. So far, the high rate-difference gave a backing to the forint but with this pace of the weakening it is consumed, thus making hot money to pull out," a Budapest-based trader said. Data on Wednesday showed Hungary's retail sales falling further in July. Elsewhere, the Czech crown slipped 0.18% to 24.2260 per euro, as Wednesday's data showed an unexpected drop in July industrial output. The Czechs will hold their first bond auction coming out of the summer months, offering up to 13 billion crowns of 6-, 9- and 12-year paper. "The auction could be quite interesting - on the one hand, we see the bonds under a lot of selling pressure but at the current ASW levels they are starting to attract both domestic and international money," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a note. "Considering the rather generous volumes expected and looking at the flows, we are cautiously bearish ahead of the auction." CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1125 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2023 Czech 24.2260 24.1830 -0.18% -0.28% crown Hungary 388.4000 388.0000 -0.10% +2.84% forint Polish 4.5015 4.4975 -0.09% +4.18% zloty Romanian 4.9559 4.9570 +0.02% -0.27% leu Serbian 117.1000 117.2000 +0.09% +0.17% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2023 Prague 1341.96 1337.040 +0.37% +11.67% 0 Budapest 55695.12 55722.95 -0.05% +27.18% Warsaw 1955.80 2006.27 -2.52% +9.14% Bucharest 13265.46 13214.22 +0.39% +13.73% Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year 5-year 10-year Poland 2-year 5-year 10-year FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 6.90 6.22 5.35 7.09 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 11.50 10.02 8.86 13.12 BUBOR=> Poland < 5.82 5.14 4.66 6.62 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)