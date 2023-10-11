CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads rebound, firms for sixth straight day

By Boldizsar Gyori BUDAPEST, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty firmed for a sixth session on Wednesday and led gains in central European currencies, as interest rate cut bets eased and global investors took in a more dovish shift from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. The Czech crown also recovered losses from the previous session, returning to levels seen before below-forecast inflation data on Tuesday pushed it to its lowest since mid-September. The zloty continued its push higher to levels seen before a shock rate-cut in September sent it tumbling past the psychological 4.60 per euro level. It traded at 4.53 per euro at 0805 GMT, inching up 0.3% and nearing levels seen before Poland's central bank launched monetary easing in early September with a 75 basis points (bps) cut. The bank followed that this month with a more modest 25 bps reduction. "In our opinion, this is a gradual reduction in aggressive market expectations regarding the scale of interest rate cuts in Poland in the coming quarters," Bank Millennium said in a note. The crown gained 0.1% to 24.53 per euro. Czech headline inflation slowed to 6.9% year-on-year in September, below a forecast of 7.5% according to data on Tuesday, opening the door for the Czech central bank to deliver its first rate cut when it meets in November, according to some analysts. However, that call still faced uncertainties. "No doubt (central bank board members) will continue to act cautiously as the fall in inflation in September was mainly due to regulated prices, and the fight against price risks is not yet over," Commerzbank said. "If the market has to correct its expectations, again CZK will likely be able to correct its losses," it added. In Hungary, the forint moved sideways at 386.9 per euro, taking cues largely from external factors as it waited for the publication of the central bank's meeting minutes at 1400 CET (1200 GMT). Hungary's central bank cut its one-day deposit rate by 100 basis points to 13% in September, aligning it with the base rate . CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1005 CET CURRENCIES Latest bid Previous Daily Change close change in 2023 EURCZK= Czech 24.5270 24.5550 +0.11% -1.50% crown EURHUF= Hungary 386.9000 386.7000 -0.05% +3.24% forint EURPLN= Polish 4.5265 4.5385 +0.27% +3.60% zloty EURRON= Romanian 4.9650 4.9659 +0.02% -0.45% leu EURRSD= Serbian 117.0600 117.2000 +0.12% +0.21% dinar Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2023 .PX Prague 1344.59 1344.240 +0.03% +11.89 0 % .BUX Budapest 56147.02 55948.02 +0.36% +28.21 % .WIG20 Warsaw 1975.55 1960.21 +0.78% +10.24 % .BETI Bucharest 14188.31 14085.09 +0.73% +21.65 % Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=RR 2-year 4.7390 -0.2260 +166bps -24bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year 4.4370 -0.1360 +178bps -12bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year 4.6030 -0.0560 +186bps -2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year 5.1550 -0.0380 +207bps -5bps PL5YT=RR 5-year 5.3760 -0.0360 +272bps -2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year 5.8330 -0.0700 +309bps -3bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep 6.30 5.23 4.29 7.07 Hungary 10.60 9.14 8.14 12.17 Poland 5.19 4.79 4.47 5.70 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************* (Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori; Additional reporting by Jason Hovet and Alan Charlish; Editing by Varun H K)