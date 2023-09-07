CEE MARKETS-After shock rate cut, zloty in biggest two-day fall since early 2022

(Updates with Polish c.bank comment, new analyst comment) By Alan Charlish and Jason Hovet WARSAW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The zloty extended losses on Thursday, dragging other regional currencies down as it sank to 4-1/2 month lows following a shock 75-basis-point Polish interest rate cut. The decision on Wednesday from the National Bank of Poland (NBP) to cut the cost of credit to 6.00% was a much sharper kick-off to an easing cycle than markets had anticipated. The jolt caused the zloty to fall as much 3% since Tuesday's close, its sharpest two-day fall since March 2022. Rates markets around the region also adjusted lower after the bigger-than-expected rate cut, with further easing expected in Hungary and more bets that the start of interest rate cuts in the Czech Republic was on the way. Rate-setters around central Europe were the first in the European Union to begin raising interest rates to tackle rising inflation already in 2021 but had paused on policy since last year, waiting for double-digit price growth to subside. With loosening on the way and ahead of the European Central Bank and others, the region's high rate difference with others that has boosted its currencies is starting to fade. "I think the Polish rate decision underscores the point that the CEE carry trade is now starting to unwind," Nicholas Farr, an emerging Europe economist with Capital Economics, said. "The scale of the currency falls ... reflects that the cut was much more aggressive than anyone had been expecting. At this stage, I don't think it necessarily changes the outlook for CEE currencies too much, as we had always expected CEE currencies to come under pressure towards the end of this year." A Reuters poll, conducted before the Polish rate decision, forecast most currencies in the region to ease in the coming 12 months, with rate cuts a factor. NBP Governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday, in a news conference to detail Wednesday's decision, that inflation was set to fall quickly and conditions for a rate cut were met, adding the bank's task was to reduce price pressures without suffocating the economy. By 1443 GMT, the zloty had fallen 0.95% to trade at 4.619 to the euro, off a low beyond 4.63. The WIG Banks index dropped for a second day, around 1%. The two-day fall in Polish 2-year bond yields reached 30 basis points. Meanwhile, the Czech crown fell 0.45% to 24.370 and touched its lowest level since November 2022, and the Hungarian forint hit a one-month low before rebounding to trade up 0.6% on the day at 387.50 to the euro. CEE SNAPSHO AT 1643 CET MARKETS T CURRENCIES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2023 EURCZK Czech EURHUF Hungary 0 0 EURPLN Polish EURRON Romanian EURRSD Serbian 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2023 .PX Prague 1337.14 1339.28 -0.16% +11.27 00 % .BUX Budapest 56551.2 55884.5 +1.19% +29.13 9 4 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1929.35 1958.07 -1.47% +7.66% > .BETI Buchares 13652.2 13476.2 +1.31% +17.05 t 2 1 % Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT= 2-year s CZ5YT= 5-year s CZ10YT s Poland PL2YT= 2-year s PL5YT= 5-year s PL10YT s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Hungary Poland Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ***************************************************** ********* (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Editing by Angus MacSwan and Shilpi Majumdar)