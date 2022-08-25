CEE MARKETS-Shares firm, weaker dollar lifts forint, zloty

BUCHAREST, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Central European shares firmed on Thursday, while a weaker dollar lifted the Hungarian forint and Polish zloty one day ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell which is expected to signal the pace of future rate tightening. By 0940 GMT, the Hungarian forint was up 0.5% against the euro at 407.9000, adding to gains from the previous session and stepping further away from a six-week low, while the Polish zloty was up 0.3% at 4.7560. "The dollar is weakening against the euro and major currencies this morning, markets are waiting for the Fed symposium on Friday ... markets have probably already priced in the more strict policy … so now markets are being repositioned," Takarekbank wrote in a note. "With the firming of the euro, the forint and the zloty are strengthening while the Czech crown is easing slightly." The forint was also supported by expectations of further rate tightening at the Hungarian central bank's meeting next Tuesday. Last month, the National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 10.75%, taking borrowing costs into double-digit territory for the first time since late 2008, and flagged more rate hikes to come. On Thursday, Hungary's central bank kept its one-week deposit rate on hold at 10.75% at a weekly tender. Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown and Romanian leu were flat. Stocks were higher across the region, with Prague's up 0.9%, Budapest's 0.8%, Warsaw's 0.7%, while Bucharest's added 0.3%. Market focus was also on minutes from the European Central Bank's last policy meeting in July to be released later in the day, when the bank hiked its interest rate by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points. The Polish central bank will also publish the minutes of its last meeting, with Millennium Bank writing in a note neither should "constitute a source of volatility in the valuation of assets." CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1159 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 Czech Hungary 0 0 Polish Romanian Croatian Serbian 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 Prague 1192.24 1184.16 +0.68% #VALUE! 00 Budapest 43453.9 43097.9 +0.83% -14.33% 2 8 Warsaw 1625.78 1620.63 +0.32% -28.28% Buchares 12312.2 12306.5 +0.05% -5.74% t 3 8 Ljubljan <.SBITOP 1152.76 1155.50 -0.24% -8.18% a > Zagreb 1997.87 2007.24 -0.47% -3.92% Belgrade <.BELEX1 851.54 851.58 -0.00% +3.75% 5> Sofia 613.62 617.07 -0.56% -3.47% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year s 5-year s s Poland 2-year s 5-year s s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 7.35 7.36 7.11 7.25 Rep Hungary 14.38 14.49 14.18 12.28 Poland 7.60 7.66 7.50 7.06 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)