CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty extend gains after central banks hike rates

Krisztina Than and Alan Charlish
·3 min read

By Krisztina Than and Alan Charlish BUDAPEST/WARSAW, March 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint jumped almost 2% on Wednesday, rebounding from record lows hit earlier this week as fresh data, which showed inflation running at 8.3%, fuelled expectations for further interest rate hikes. The forint and the Polish zloty already started rebounding on Tuesday from steep falls after the Polish and Hungarian central banks hiked interest rates, providing some relief to currencies battered by rising economic worries after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A dealer in Budapest said the panic in the market has subsided and the inflation data also contributed to the forint's gains. "The market is seeking a new kind of equilibrium now," he said. Poland's central bank raised its key interest rate on Tuesday, although the 75 basis-point increase missed some expectations in the market that had seen chances of up to a 100 bp hike. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) also raised the top of its interest rate corridor by 100 basis points to 6.4% in order to create room for further policy tightening. The next decision comes on Thursday, when the bank will set the rate on its one-week deposit facility, which is meant to handle short term market volatility and shore up the forint. The forint, which sank to an all-time low of 400 against the euro on Monday, was up 1.82%, trading at 381.80, extending Tuesday's gains. Data showed that Hungarian inflation continued its rise in February despite price caps in place on some basic foods, fuel and energy, reflecting strong price pressures across Central Europe exacerbated by the war in neighbouring Ukraine. The zloty was also 2% higher at 4.843 versus the euro, after the bank hiked its main rate by 75 basis points to 3.5% and substantially raised its inflation forecasts due to the economic impact of the war in Ukraine. Poland's central bank Governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference at 1400 GMT. "The press conference ... will be important as it should present the prospects for monetary policy in Poland and will probably show strong determination from the central bank to strengthen the zloty," Bank Millennium analysts said in a note. Elsewhere, the Czech crown added 1.1%. Most stocks in the region also firmed, with Budapest's BUX gaining 4.2%, led by OTP Bank whose shares jumped 8.6% in a positive correction after recent sharp falls. Prague added 2.3% while Warsaw rose 2.2%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 0933 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 EURCZK Czech EURHUF Hungary 0 0 EURPLN Polish EURRON Romanian EURHRK Croatian EURRSD Serbian 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 .PX Prague 1291.22 1261.64 +2.34% N/A 00 .BUX Budapest 43283.6 41515.5 +4.26% -14.66% 0 0 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1950.42 1908.10 +2.22% -13.96% > .BETI Buchares 11816.3 11208.1 +5.43% -9.53% t 7 2 .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1063.11 1057.96 +0.49% -15.32% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1928.48 1914.42 +0.73% -7.26% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 835.76 835.76 +0.00% +1.83% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 548.45 547.27 +0.22% -13.72% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year s CZ5YT= 5-year s CZ10YT s Poland PL2YT= 2-year s PL5YT= 5-year s PL10YT s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Hungary Poland Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ******************************************** ****************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

