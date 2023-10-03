CEE MARKETS-Forint gets support from EU funds report, but budget a drag

By Jason Hovet and Boldizsar Gyori PRAGUE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The forint scaled a more than one-week high on Tuesday before pulling back, finding support from a report that the European Union's executive would free up some funding for Hungary that had been locked in dispute. The Financial Times newspaper on Tuesday reported, citing three officials briefed on the discussions, that the European Commission intended to unfreeze funding of about 13 billion euros ($13.61 billion) to Hungary before the end of November. Hungary has had EU funds suspended due to long-running disputes over rule-of-law issues with Brussels, which Budapest has sought to allay with legislative changes. The dragging issue has been a weight on the forint although the flow of funds could give the currency a boost. The forint was up 0.1% at 388.0 to the euro at 0800 GMT, off a session high of 385.70, which was its highest level since Sept. 22. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban last month called on the Commission to release the billions of euros in EU funds, saying they would help "smooth out" the budget. Hungary's budget deficit is overshooting its initially planned target as tax revenues fall and spending on pensions and energy subsidies rise. On Monday, the government raised the 2023 deficit target to 5.2% of economic output, from 3.9%. The economy ministry also called on commercial banks to impose an interest rate cap on new loans for companies and households below the central bank's 13% benchmark rate. "That sobered up investors, and the forint returned to where it was (at the open)," a Budapest-based trader said. In other trading, the Czech crown fell for a third straight day, easing 0.2% to 24.48 to the euro. Poland's zloty was steady on the weak side of 4.60 to the euro before a Wednesday central bank rate decision that is expected to produce a second straight interest rate cut, albeit smaller than a shock 75 basis point reduction last month. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1000 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2023 EURCZK Czech EURHUF Hungary 0 0 EURPLN Polish EURRON Romanian EURRSD Serbian 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2023 .PX Prague 1344.90 1346.78 -0.14% +11.91 00 % .BUX Budapest 55885.1 55649.4 +0.42% +27.61 7 6 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1867.12 1873.32 -0.33% +4.19% > .BETI Buchares 14311.1 14368.3 -0.40% +22.70 t 8 6 % Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year s CZ5YT= 5-year s CZ10YT s Poland PL2YT= 2-year s PL5YT= 5-year s PL10YT s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Hungary Poland Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices *********************************** *************************** (Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Bernadette Baum)