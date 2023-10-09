CEE MARKETS-Forint falls, zloty off one-month high in 'risk-off' trading

By Boldizsar Gyori BUDAPEST, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell more than 0.5% while Poland's zloty eased off a one-month high on Monday, with central Europe's currencies weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar. Fighting between Israeli forces and Islamist group Hamas raised political uncertainty across the Middle East and sent investors into safe haven assets such the dollar. The forint led losses in central Europe by falling 0.5% on the day to the euro in early trading, getting little relief from better-than-expected trade data, with analysts blaming the wider risk-off mood. "What explains the forint's sudden weakening is the worsening of the international mood," Zoltan Arokszallasi, an analyst at Equilor, said. "It is a very volatile currency, which explains its bigger swings compared to regional peers." The forint traded at 388.5 versus the euro at 0836 GMT. Poland's zloty traded at 4.581 to the euro, 0.1% lower, after hitting 4.5735 and matching a high hit on Friday. Analysts saw a downside risk for the Polish currency. "The scale of zloty's weakening could increase," Mateusz Sutowicz, analyst at Bank Millennium said. "This week is rather barren in terms of important macroeconomic events, so investors are paying attention to geopolitical factors." This might change when Poland holds a high-stakes national election on Sunday that may give the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party an unprecedented third term in power and will be closely watched by Warsaw's military allies amid the war in neighbouring Ukraine. The Czech crown was steady at 24.45 to the euro, in the middle of the range it fell to last month and unmoved by data on Monday showing weakness in the industrial sector continuing. Markets are betting the Czech central bank will follow its counterparts in Hungary and Poland and begin cutting interest rates this year, which minutes from the bank's last meeting published on Friday showed had the support of some policymakers. Erste Bank said such a move was still not certain. "After reading the details, it seems that many MPC members are still opposing rate cuts and prefer to wait for more data, as they do not want to make a decision based on forecasts (...)," Erste said. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1036 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2023 EURCZK= Czech EURHUF= Hungary 0 0 EURPLN= Polish EURRON= Romanian EURRSD= Serbian 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2023 .PX Prague 1337.71 1332.84 +0.37% +11.32 00 % .BUX Budapest 55077.7 55087.0 -0.02% +25.77 8 4 % .WIG20 Warsaw 1884.21 1870.43 +0.74% +5.15% .BETI Buchares 13995.0 14023.2 -0.20% +19.99 t 5 1 % Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year s CZ5YT=R 5-year s CZ10YT= s Poland PL2YT=R 2-year s PL5YT=R 5-year s PL10YT= s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 6.53 5.55 4.64 7.08 Rep Hungary 10.99 9.64 8.47 12.19 Poland 5.13 4.73 4.52 5.70 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori; Editing by Alexander Smith)