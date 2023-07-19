CEE MARKETS-Czech crown slips as easing PPI adds to seasonal weakening

WARSAW, July 19 (Reuters) - The Czech crown continued to slip on Wednesday, leading Central European currencies lower as an easing in Czech producer price inflation added to seasonal factors while China growth concerns squeezed risk appetite. Wednesday's data showed Czech producer prices (PPI) continued to rise less slowly in June, when they rose by 1.9% year-on-year, the slowest pace since March 2021. By 1040 GMT the Czech crown was down 0.4% at 23.9350, slightly off its July low of 23.9650. "Further moderation reported by PPI data for June this morning might also have supported expectations that the CNB may start to ease its policy in (the) final months of 2023," said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE, referring to the Czech National Bank. On Tuesday CNB vice governor Eva Zamrazilova told a parliament committee that monetary conditions were tight enough and the question was when the central bank should start easing policy. Still, Jac named seasonal factors as the main reason for the crown's recent weakening. "Exports are hit negatively by the holiday season as companies in manufacturing sector are reducing their activity," he said. Jac also pointed out that summer holidays also meant higher demand for foreign currencies among local tourists travelling abroad and that dividend outflows were also creating headwinds for the crown. Similar sentiment was also affecting the forint and zloty, Jac said. The Hungarian forint slipped 0.3% to 374.65 per euro, giving back slight gains from earlier this week. Elsewhere the Polish zloty eased 0.1% to 4.45 per euro, moving within a range it has been stuck in since early June. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1240 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2023 Czech 23.9350 23.8420 -0.39% +0.93% crown Hungary 374.6500 373.5000 -0.31% +6.62% forint Polish 4.4510 4.4450 -0.13% +5.36% zloty Romanian 4.9469 4.9396 -0.15% -0.09% leu Serbian 117.1600 117.2000 +0.03% +0.12% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2023 Prague 1323.55 1317.730 +0.44% +10.14% 0 Budapest 52639.91 52391.65 +0.47% +20.20% Warsaw 2176.84 2161.24 +0.72% +21.47% Bucharest 13200.85 13156.96 +0.33% +13.18% Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year 5-year 10-year Poland 2-year 5-year 10-year FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 6.79 5.98 5.00 7.10 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 13.23 11.02 9.67 15.02 BUBOR=> Poland < 6.24 5.50 4.96 6.80 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Robert Muller in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by David Holmes )