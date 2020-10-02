CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks weaken in risk-off mood as Trump tests positive

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies weakened on Friday in a global risk-off mood after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, prompting uncertainty around a new fiscal stimulus package and the outcome of the presidential election. Currencies slid, giving up some of their gains from the previous days. The Czech crown was down 0.17% and trading at 26.905 per euro and the Polish zloty weakened 0.38% to 4.4940 to the euro. The Hungarian forint edged down 0.02% to 358.84 per euro after gaining more than 1% in the previous session. The currency was supported by comments from the central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag, Equilor said in a morning note. The central bank will use its one-week deposit rate to combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment that has weighed on emerging-market assets, including the forint, Virag told Reuters on Thursday. "We interpret the statement as another way of saying that a weaker currency can lead to another deposit rate hike," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note. The central bank kept the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% on Thursday after raising it by 15 basis points last week. "The decision was due to a stabilisation in the HUF after last week's hike but was somewhat contrary to market pricing. Despite that, the HUF continued to appreciate, likely driven by global factors," Morgan Stanley added. Central European stock markets weakened, tracking their European peers. Budapest's blue-chip index was down 0.41% by 0837 GMT and Warsaw's stocks slid 0.56%. Bucharest's equities fell 0.98%. Prague's stock market was down 0.17%. Czech firearms maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka shares rose as much as 4.8% on its Prague debut after having to cut its offer sharply. Sources had told Reuters on Thursday the listing drew weak demand. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1037 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK= 26.9050 26.8600 -0.17% -5.47% crown > EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 358.840 358.7600 -0.02% -7.72% forint > 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.4940 4.4776 -0.36% -5.29% zloty > EURRON= Romania <EURRON= 4.8745 4.8749 +0.01% -1.77% n leu > EURHRK= Croatia <EURHRK= 7.5600 7.5620 +0.03% -1.52% n kuna > EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.530 117.5800 +0.04% +0.03% dinar > 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 857.69 859.1100 -0.17% -23.12% .BUX Budapes 33520.6 33657.71 -0.41% -27.26% t 5 .WIG20 Warsaw 1684.69 1694.18 -0.56% -21.65% .BETI Buchare 8911.86 9000.43 -0.98% -10.68% st .SBITOP Ljublja <.SBITOP 854.08 854.53 -0.05% -7.75% na > .CRBEX Zagreb 1607.81 1608.30 -0.03% -20.30% .BELEX1 Belgrad <.BELEX1 691.95 691.83 +0.02% -13.69% 5 e 5> .SOFIX Sofia 423.62 425.63 -0.47% -25.44% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republi c CZ2YT=R <CZ2YT=R 0.0900 0.0180 +080bp +3bps R 2-year R> s CZ5YT=R <CZ5YT=R 0.5010 0.0150 +123bp +3bps R 5-year R> s CZ10YT= <CZ10YT= 0.8830 0.0490 +142bp +6bps RR 10-year RR> s Poland PL2YT=R <PL2YT=R 0.0350 -0.0230 +075bp -1bps R 2-year R> s PL5YT=R <PL5YT=R 0.5660 -0.0280 +130bp -2bps R 5-year R> s PL10YT= <PL10YT= 1.3170 -0.0060 +186bp +1bps RR 10-year RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 0.31 0.31 0.34 0.35 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 1.05 1.06 1.10 0.77 Poland 0.20 0.20 0.21 0.22 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)