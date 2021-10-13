CEE MARKETS-Currencies muted as rate hike expectations unable to lift them

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Central European currencies moved sideways on Wednesday, unable to get significant support from rate hike expectations in the region as a stronger dollar and rising U.S. treasury yields kept pressuring CEE markets. The Polish zloty slid 0.05% on the day and was trading at 4.5770 per euro, giving up some of its gains from the previous session. "The EUR/PLN exchange rate clearly moved away from the 4.60 level (on Tuesday)," PKO Bank wrote in a note. "It was largely influenced by growing expectations for interest rate hikes." Poland's central bank surprised markets last week when it delivered a 40 basis point interest rate hike, sooner than any analysts expected. The Czech crown slid 0.12% to 25.4050 versus the euro, unable to benefit from factors such as a hawkish central bank and higher-than-expected inflation data, CSOB wrote in a note. "The main problem are global inflation pressures that have sent American two-year yields to a year-and-a-half high and the U.S. dollar along with it," CSOB said. Markets have priced in a steep 100 basis points in rate hikes in the bank's final two meetings of 2021, with bets having risen since inflation data this week showed price growth spike much more than expected in September. However, Czech rate-setters on Wednesday offered contrasting takes on the speed at which borrowing costs should increase. The Hungarian forint edged up 0.05%, but was still trading at the weaker side of the important level of 360 per euro. Hungarian government bond yields on the long end of the curve rose about 10 basis points since the central bank's government bond purchases on Tuesday afternoon, two fixed-income traders in Budapest said. "We are just tracking core markets," one FI trader said. "As long as the forint remains weak and yields rise in the CEE region, we will follow them." The yield on the 10-year government bond was 3.66% on Wednesday. Stocks in the CEE region were mixed, with Warsaw weakening 0.54%, Prague easing 0.25% while Budapest added 0.22%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1110 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech EURHUF= Hungary 0 EURPLN= Polish EURRON= Romania EURHRK= Croatia EURRSD= Serbian 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1371.32 1374.700 -0.25% +33.51 0 % .BUX Budapes 54771.1 54648.43 +0.22% +30.07 t 2 % .WIG20 Warsaw 2458.97 2472.33 -0.54% +23.94 % .BETI Buchare 12756.2 12738.30 +0.14% +30.09 st 2 % .SBITOP Ljublja <.SBITOP 1160.80 1157.18 +0.31% +28.86 na > % .CRBEX Zagreb 2040.74 2044.01 -0.16% +17.33 % .BELEX1 Belgrad <.BELEX1 791.50 794.09 -0.33% +5.73% 5 e 5> .SOFIX Sofia 568.05 569.25 -0.21% +26.93 % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republi c CZ2YT=R s CZ5YT=R s CZ10YT= s Poland PL2YT=R s PL5YT=R s PL10YT= s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 3.08 3.37 3.16 1.95 Rep Hungary 2.37 2.77 3.03 1.85 Poland 1.50 1.94 2.33 0.67 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)