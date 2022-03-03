CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as cenbanks attempt to halt losses

Anita Komuves
·3 min read

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, March 3 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Thursday, with the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint failing to significantly benefit from steps taken by both the countries' central banks to help shore up the currencies. Currencies in the region plunged since last week in a selloff sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Hungarian forint was down 0.33% on the day and trading at 379.50 per euro on Thursday, paring some early-morning losses after the central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 75 basis points to 5.35%, stepping up the pace of rate rises from last week. The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility. On Wednesday, the forint fell to a record low at 382.61 versus the euro, taking its losses to nearly 6% within a week since the start of the invasion. "This rate hike will be enough to scare speculators away but not enough to lead to significant strenghtening. That won't happen before news of a solution to the war arrive," a Budapest-based forex trader said. The National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday it was ready to intervene "at any moment" to ensure the stability of local financial markets. The Polish zloty slid 0.59% and was trading at 4.7722 versus the common currency. The currency recouped some earlier losses on Wednesday and firmed back from levels around 4.8 after the the central bank and the finance ministry moved to support a currency that had sunk to a 13-year low. "The disproportionate depreciation pressure on the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint are consistent with the dovish monetary stances which these central banks have continued to maintain," Commerzbank wrote. "Both central banks are running deep negative real interest rates ... which 'expose' their exchange rates, more than others, to the external volatility." Elsewhere, the Czech crown was 0.88% lower and trading at 25.741 per euro while the Romanian leu slid 0.09% to 4.9485 to the euro. Most stocks in the region gained, recouping some losses from the past week. Budapest led gains as it added 3.4% while Prague was 2.5% up. Bucharest was 2.23% higher while Warsaw bucked the trend and slid 0.68%. Even so, regional stock markets remained deeply in the red for the year, led by an 18.5% plunge in Budapest stocks. CEE SNAPSH AT MARKETS OT 0956 CET CURREN CIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2022 EURCZK Czech 0 0 EURHUF Hungary 00 00 EURPLN Polish EURRON Romania EURHRK Croatia EURRSD Serbian 00 00 % % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2022 .PX Prague 1356.5 1323.4 +2.50 4 900 % .BUX Budapes 41333. 39976. +3.40 -18.51 t 72 11 % % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2030.0 2043.9 -0.68% -10.45 > 7 6 % .BETI Buchare 12354. 12084. +2.23 -5.41% st 32 28 % .SBITO Ljublja <.SBITO 1156.1 1138.2 +1.57 -7.91% P na P> 3 1 % .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1971.5 1976.1 -0.23% -5.18% > 7 0 .BELEX Belgrad <.BELEX 847.07 833.03 +1.69 +3.20 15 e 15> % % .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 587.48 587.48 +0.00 -7.58% > % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republi c CZ2YT= ps s CZ5YT= ps CZ10YT ps Poland PL2YT= ps PL5YT= ps PL10YT ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Hungary Poland Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes **************************************** ********************** (Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

