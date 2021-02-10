CEE MARKETS-Crown slips, underperforms region after short-lived rally on rate hike hopes
By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Czech crown slipped furtherfrom recent highs, falling 0.5% on Wednesday, underperformingits regional peers in a correction after its recent rally. The crown was trading at 25.860 to the euro,continuing its retreat from the previous session after hittingan 11-month high last week in a rally fueled by hopes forinterest rates hikes later this year. "I see this as a healthy correction after the strong gainsin previous weeks," an FX dealer in Prague said, adding thatliquidity was tight. The Czech government holds a bond auction later today. "We generally expect decent demand as the recent rise inyields may make the bonds more attractive," Komercni Banka wrotein a note. The Polish zloty weakened 0.1% on the day to tradeat 4.4807 per euro. The currency has been firming since centralbank governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday that the bank had noexchange rate target for the zloty. The Hungarian forint edged up 0.04% to trade at 358.00 pereuro, recouping some of its losses after sliding 0.5% on Monday,underperforming the region in a move that traders said was dueto technical reasons. "I expect the forint to strengthen further," aBudapest-based trader said. "The mood in the emerging FX marketis good, and the forint has the advantage of higher interestrates." A note by Commerzbank says that the zloty outperformed theforint at the start of this week due to Glapinski's comments anda recent dispute between the government of Hungary and the EU,which could later cause "a jump in forint volatility". Reuters reported on Monday that the European Commission (EC)has told Hungary to reform its public procurement laws to curbsystemic fraud before billions of euros from the EU pandemicrecovery fund become available. The government of Hungary deniedthat the EC has made such a request. Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsawsliding 0.13% and Budapest gaining 0.33%. Prague'sequities were 0.25% higher. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1102 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech EURHUF= Hungary 0 % EURPLN= Polish EURRON= Romanian % EURHRK= Croatian % EURRSD= Serbian 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1061.80 1059.150 +0.25 +3.37% 0 % .BUX Budapest 44657.9 44511.16 +0.33 +6.06% 2 % .WIG20 Warsaw 1939.14 1941.60 -0.13% -2.26% .BETI Buchares 10632.3 10688.45 -0.52% +8.43% t 8 .SBITOP Ljubljan <.SBITOP 938.04 943.49 -0.58% +4.13% a > .CRBEX Zagreb 1788.02 1788.04 -0.00% +2.80% .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX1 732.23 734.33 -0.29% -2.19% 5 5> .SOFIX Sofia 497.45 496.30 +0.23 +11.15 % % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year ps CZ5YT=R 5-year ps CZ10YT= ps Poland PL2YT=R 2-year ps PL5YT=R 5-year ps PL10YT= ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 0.46 0.65 0.80 0.36 Rep Hungary 0.79 0.81 0.86 0.75 Poland 0.22 0.24 0.26 0.21 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller inPrague; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)