CeeDee Lamb dropped a long pass, infuriating Cowboys fans, bettors, fantasy players

CeeDee Lamb was a high draft pick in fantasy leagues. He was a popular prop bet for "Monday Night Football." Dallas Cowboys fans are obviously invested in his success.

So at a little before 8:30 p.m. Central time on Monday, you probably knew someone who was screaming in anguish and going all Ken Dorsey on whatever was nearby.

There was little action in the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants first half when Lamb got deep and was all alone. You can't blame Cooper Rush for what happened next. He delivered a perfect pass that traveled about 45 yards in the air.

Lamb just bricked it off his hands.

Here's another angle, if you want to torture yourself some more:

Unbelievable. At best that was going to be a 52-yard touchdown. He had one man to beat to get to the end zone. At worst it was going to be about a 40-yard gain.

If your over prop bets on Lamb lose or you fall short by three or so points in your fantasy matchup, there it was.

The Cowboys offense wasn't off to a great start on Monday night and points were hard to come by for both sides. Lamb didn't do his team — or millions of others — any favors.