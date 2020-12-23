Cedar Rapids IA Roofing And Siding Repair Expert Installation Services Launched

K Simon Construction is offering an updated range of professional storm restoration services for residential and commercial clients in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and the surrounding area.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / K Simon Construction, a general contractor in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, announced the launch of an updated range of storm restoration services. The company serves homes and businesses in Florida, Iowa, Ohio, Texas, Montana, New York, and many more.

More information can be found at https://www.ksimon.com/projects

The newly launched storm restoration services at K Simon Construction aim to help clients save time and money, and bring their property back to its pre-loss condition.

Property damage caused by severe weather can be devastating to one's home or business. That is why it is important to seek the help of a restoration company that can preserve the value of one's property and prevent more costly problems.

The K Simon Construction experts offer a full range of storm damage repair and restoration services, including roofing, siding, gutters, exterior and interior repairs, painting, and fencing. They can handle both commercial and residential properties.

The storm damage repair specialists at K Simon Construction are fully equipped with the right tools and materials to meet each client's needs. They are prepared to address all forms of storm damage and restore the security, functionality, and comfort of the client's property.

Some of their storm repair and restoration services include roof and hail damage assessment, debris removal and full cleanup of affected areas, window and door replacement, complete reconstruction services, and many more.

Whether clients are dealing with hail roof damage, wind roof damage, or a roof leak, the expert team can ensure a smooth and stress-free restoration experience. They are fully licensed, bonded and insured, as well as up to date with the latest technologies, innovations and industry best practices.

Story continues

A spokesperson for the company said: “We recognize the importance of your budget, timeline, and property value, and we take our job very seriously. When you need contractors who will protect your interests, contact K Simon Construction for a free inspection.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website or accessing https://www.facebook.com/KSimonConstruction and https://www.instagram.com/k.simon.construction

Contact Info:

Name: Scott Zibull

Email: Send Email

Organization: K Simon Construction

Address: 600 Oakland Rd NE #A, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, United States

Phone: +1-319-432-0001

Website: https://www.ksimon.com

SOURCE: K Simon Construction





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/622159/Cedar-Rapids-IA-Roofing-And-Siding-Repair-Expert-Installation-Services-Launched



