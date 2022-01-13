Cedar Hill police release identity of woman killed when car crashed into hair salon

Cedar Hill police have identified a 54-year-old woman who died after a car crashed into a Great Clips hair salon and hit her Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Janet Hutchins, of DeSoto, the police department said Thursday morning.

Hutchins was inside the Great Clips, located at 445 E. FM 1382, Saturday around 9 a.m. when a vehicle crashed into the building and struck her.

By the time first responders arrived to the scene, the 54-year-old was unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was treated at a local hospital for injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Sgt. Cooley at the police department at 972-293-5181 x2148.