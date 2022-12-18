Cecily Strong leaves SNL after 11 seasons

Jillian Sederholm
·1 min read

The last Saturday Night Live of 2022 will also be the last episode featuring Cecily Strong on the cast.

The show announced the comedian's exit after 11 seasons just hours before she was set to take the stage at Studio 8H on the Austin Butler-hosted episode featuring musical guest Lizzo.

"Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We'll miss you, Cecily!" an Instagram caption read alongside a photo of a cue card reading "We'll miss you, Cecily," an shot of her in character as the Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With at a Party next to anchor Michael Che, and a video of her iconic season 46 performance belting "My Way" as Jeanine Pirro inside a giant box of wine, which felt like something of a swan song itself.

EW has learned Strong always intended to return for only the first half of season 48, after missing the first few episodes of the season while putting on her one-woman show, a revival of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, in Los Angeles.

Her exit comes after fellow longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson left the show at the end of last season.

Strong first joined the cast of the NBC sketch comedy institution in the fall of 2012 for season 38.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- &quot;Elizabeth Banks&quot; Episode 1688 -- Pictured: Cecily Strong during the cold open on November 14, 2015 -- (Photo by: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Elizabeth Banks" Episode 1688 -- Pictured: Cecily Strong during the cold open on November 14, 2015 -- (Photo by: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Cecily Strong on 'Saturday Night Live'

Next up for Strong in her now post-Saturday Night Live career is starring on season 2 of AppleTV+'s Schmigadoon!, which is executive produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC and Peacock.

